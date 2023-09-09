AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Henry Patton (9-1), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Auburn 31-20

Pac-12 after dark but let’s include a school operating in the central time zone (I personally love it). Anyways, Cal isn’t some rollover as Jaydn Ott is a hooper and Auburn’s run defense hasn’t been incredibly inspiring to start the season. Cal is going to run the ball early and often and it’s going to keep the clock moving and keep the score relatively close, but in the end, Auburn is straight up more talented than the Golden Bears and the Tigers will have full control of the game by the midway point of the fourth quarter.

Bryan Matthews (8-2), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Auburn 30-27

I like Auburn's advantage on special teams and I like the chances of Alex McPherson making the game-winning field goal. I also like AU's running game but I expect Cal to try to take that away and force AU to beat them through the air. That's what I'd do. Cal's running game is a concern -- big concern. If AU loses, it's because Cal out-rushes them.

Hunter Adams (8-2), your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 24-14

Auburn by 10 pulling away late after fighting off jet lag and getting off to a slow start and grinding through a late kickoff.

Brian Stultz (7-3), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 35-27

Is this the final time Auburn plays a Pac-12 team? If so, RIP. In the meantime, the late night kickoff will have a little bit of an effect on the Tigers but they will overcome that with a powerful running game and some late stops to get the victory on the road. Auburn fans will overtake the bars in Berkeley while Cal fans will wonder why a magical tree is singing to them in the middle of the road. (Hint: it's the weed.)