Pick’em: Week 2
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Henry Patton (9-1), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
Auburn 31-20
Pac-12 after dark but let’s include a school operating in the central time zone (I personally love it). Anyways, Cal isn’t some rollover as Jaydn Ott is a hooper and Auburn’s run defense hasn’t been incredibly inspiring to start the season. Cal is going to run the ball early and often and it’s going to keep the clock moving and keep the score relatively close, but in the end, Auburn is straight up more talented than the Golden Bears and the Tigers will have full control of the game by the midway point of the fourth quarter.
Bryan Matthews (8-2), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Auburn 30-27
I like Auburn's advantage on special teams and I like the chances of Alex McPherson making the game-winning field goal. I also like AU's running game but I expect Cal to try to take that away and force AU to beat them through the air. That's what I'd do. Cal's running game is a concern -- big concern. If AU loses, it's because Cal out-rushes them.
Hunter Adams (8-2), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 24-14
Auburn by 10 pulling away late after fighting off jet lag and getting off to a slow start and grinding through a late kickoff.
Brian Stultz (7-3), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Auburn 35-27
Is this the final time Auburn plays a Pac-12 team? If so, RIP. In the meantime, the late night kickoff will have a little bit of an effect on the Tigers but they will overcome that with a powerful running game and some late stops to get the victory on the road. Auburn fans will overtake the bars in Berkeley while Cal fans will wonder why a magical tree is singing to them in the middle of the road. (Hint: it's the weed.)
|GAMES
|HENRY
|BMATT
|HUNTER
|STULTZ
|
UCF at BSU
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
IOWA at ISU
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
NEB at COL
|
COL
|
COL
|
COL
|
COL
|
WIS at WSU
|
WIS
|
WSU
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
OKST at AZST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
TAMU at UM
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
OM at TUL
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
ARI at MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
TEX at ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
AUB at CAL
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Bill Cameron (7-3), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 31-27
The late show has a chance to be a real nail-biter. Both teams dominated lesser competition in their openers, but I am concerned about the Tigers adjusting to the cross-country flight and sitting around all day Saturday. Auburn left a lot in the playbook last week and the offense should be able to move the ball and score, so it’s up to the defense to stop the Cal offense enough while the Tigers should have the advantage in special teams.
Dan Peck (7-3), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 27-24
UMass was totally overmatched, so I don’t want to jump to any firm conclusions quite yet. However, AU’s offense showed promise; the run game looks explosive and Thorne & the WRs should make teams pay when they overplay the run. Cal’s offense was extremely productive in Week 1; North Texas was only a touchdown underdog and they were completely outclassed, especially in the second half. Spavital is a very good offensive coordinator and Auburn’s front seven seems vulnerable after the Keys injury news. I think this will be a close game. Generally that favors a home underdog, but I’ll take Auburn at the buzzer.
Caleb Jones (7-3), a river rat in a kayak
Auburn 37-24
Although it was only against UMass, I was impressed with what I saw from the Auburn offense in both the run game and some limited action from Payton Thorne. I expect to see some improvements in Thorne's decision making, which could elevate the offense even more. The defense played well after the first series of the UMass game, but they're facing a much better running back in Jaydn Ott who could cause some issues. It's gonna be a good test early for this run defense, but I expect Auburn to pull out the win.
Jay G. Tate (7-3), always served with frosty tips.
Auburn 31-20
I have some serious concerns about the Tigers’ run defense against Cal’s outstanding tailback Jaydn Ott, but I also think Cal should have even bigger concerns about Auburn’s run game. Hugh Freeze has so much left to show when it comes to Payton Thorne and this air attack. We see more Saturday night — and that will be the difference.
