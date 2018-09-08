Ticker
Pick'em: Week 2

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports.com
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

PICK'EM WEEK 2
GAMES JAY G 8-2 J LEE 7-3 HUNTER 7-3 BILL 7-3

COL at NEB

NEB

NEB

NEB

NEB

USC at STAN

STAN

USC

STAN

STAN

CAL at BYU

BYU

BYU

BYU

BYU

MI ST at AZ ST

MI ST

MI ST

MI ST

MI ST

MSU at KSU

MSU

MSU

MSU

MSU

NEV at VU

VU

VU

VU

VU

UGA at S CAR

UGA

UGA

S CAR

S CAR

CLEM at TAMU

CLEM

CLEM

CLEM

CLEM

UK at UF

UF

UF

UK

UF

ASU at AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB

WHAT THEY THINK

Jay G. Tate, frosted on top and sturdy on bottom.

Auburn 63-7

I'm looking forward to our first glimpses of Coynis Miller Jr., Christian Tutt, Roger McCreary, Zakoby McClain and other first-year guys. I'm also interested in seeing ASU's nose guard, who is 375 pounds of pure heft. That's a very large young man. Can he actually play? Does it matter? Alabama State isn't Mercer; this game won't be close. I'm already looking ahead to the LSU game. You should be as well.

Jeffrey Lee, defending champ. Can skin a buck and run a trotline.

Auburn 58-0

We might see the first-team offensive line get more playing time than it usually would in a game like this. The unit needs to gel, find a rhythm, and Alabama State should provide the perfect opportunity. Auburn's run game, with LSU coming to town next week, will get lots of work and it'll show at the end with multiple 100-yard rushers. The defense, which will feature many true freshmen before the day is done, pitches a shutout.

Hunter Adams, your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 59-13

KNOW THE ENEMY

Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 62-9

It’s finally here! Auburn – Alabama (State)! What can you say, really? It’s the home opener, hope the starters stay focused enough to get early rest, then let’s see Malik Willis run the whole offense with the fabulous freshmen, then maybe Cord Sandberg and C.J. Tolbert?! Enjoy the halftime show!

PICK'EM (CONT.)
GAMES DAN 7-3 BEN 6-4 BMATT 5-5

COL at NEB

NEB

COL

COL

USC at STAN

STAN

USC

STAN

CAL at BYU

BYU

BYU

BYU

MI ST at AZ ST

MI ST

AZ ST

AZ ST

MSU at KSU

MSU

MSU

MSU

NEV at VU

VU

NEV

VU

UGA at S CAR

UGA

UGA

S CAR

CLEM at TAMU

CLEM

CLEM

CLEM

UK at UF

UK

UF

UF

ASU at AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB

Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.

Auburn 55-10

If this was a fight, they would stop it early.

Ben Wolk, Mr. Man Bun and millennial representative.

Auburn 58-0

This score doesn't need any explanation. Alabama State isn't good. Auburn is really, really good. The Tigers take care of business in a big way.

Bryan Matthews, obsessive walker and human-stork hybrid.

Auburn 55-14

Auburn failed to impress in a similar matchup against Mercer last season. This is a great opportunity for this year’s team to show its maturity and leadership. Gus Malzahn wants to see improvement and the starters can provide it with a lights-out performance in the first half. I think they will, and I expect more than 200 yards rushing before the break.

