AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

Jay G. Tate, frosted on top and sturdy on bottom.

Auburn 63-7

I'm looking forward to our first glimpses of Coynis Miller Jr., Christian Tutt, Roger McCreary, Zakoby McClain and other first-year guys. I'm also interested in seeing ASU's nose guard, who is 375 pounds of pure heft. That's a very large young man. Can he actually play? Does it matter? Alabama State isn't Mercer; this game won't be close. I'm already looking ahead to the LSU game. You should be as well.

Jeffrey Lee, defending champ. Can skin a buck and run a trotline.

Auburn 58-0

We might see the first-team offensive line get more playing time than it usually would in a game like this. The unit needs to gel, find a rhythm, and Alabama State should provide the perfect opportunity. Auburn's run game, with LSU coming to town next week, will get lots of work and it'll show at the end with multiple 100-yard rushers. The defense, which will feature many true freshmen before the day is done, pitches a shutout.

Hunter Adams, your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 59-13

Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 62-9

It’s finally here! Auburn – Alabama (State)! What can you say, really? It’s the home opener, hope the starters stay focused enough to get early rest, then let’s see Malik Willis run the whole offense with the fabulous freshmen, then maybe Cord Sandberg and C.J. Tolbert?! Enjoy the halftime show!