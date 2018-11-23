Pick’em: Week 13
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Jeffrey Lee, defending champ. Can skin a buck and run a trotline.
Alabama 41-13
Auburn might keep it close for the first quarter, but it could and likely will get ugly after that. Alabama, the state and SEC western division runner-up from a year ago, finally earns its way back to Atlanta and a potential spot in the College Football Playoffs.
Jay G. Tate, frosted on top and sturdy on bottom.
Alabama 39-10
I just don't see how Auburn is going to score much here since it cannot run the football. Heck, the team doesn't even try most of the time. Alabama's offense will have its way with Auburn, which isn't a big deal since that happens to other teams all the time, but Auburn's inability to score points is so difficult for folks to take. Ho hum.
Bryan Matthews, obsessive walker and human-stork hybrid.
Alabama 35-0
Auburn is a shell of the team it was 12 months ago when it made that historic November run. It's a shame the greatest college football rivalry in the country has come to this. Sure, an upset is always possible but they're rare in this series and this seems like a huge mismatch.
Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.
Alabama 42-14
If Auburn can keep it close, maybe things get weird. It just seems unlikely.
|GAMES
|J LEE 79-31
|JAY G 76-34
|BMATT 75-35
|DAN 71-39
|
OKL at WVU
|
OKL
|
OKL
|
WVU
|
WVU
|
UW at WSU
|
WSU
|
WSU
|
WSU
|
UW
|
ORE at OR ST
|
ORE
|
ORE
|
OR ST
|
ORE
|
ASU at ARIZ
|
ASU
|
ASU
|
ARIZ
|
ARIZ
|
OK ST at TCU
|
OK ST
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
UM at OH ST
|
UM
|
UM
|
UM
|
OH ST
|
SYR at BC
|
BC
|
BC
|
BC
|
SYR
|
UT at VU
|
VU
|
VU
|
VU
|
VU
|
LSU at TAMU
|
TAMU
|
LSU
|
TAMU
|
LSU
|
AUB at ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Alabama 37-13
It's hard to come up with a likely scenario that winds up favoring Auburn. About the only thing that has gone wrong for the Tide this season has been a missed extra point here or there, and that could happen.
Ben Wolk, Mr. Man Bun and millennial representative.
Alabama 23-6
I don't expect anything out of the ordinary to happen in this one. Alabama will control the game in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but Auburn's defense will do enough in red-zone situations — as it has all season, ranking second in FBS in red-zone touchdown percentage — to keep the game from getting out of hand.
Hunter Adams, your momma’s favorite football coach.
Alabama 34-13
|GAMES
|BILL 71-39
|BEN 67-43
|HUNTER 64-46
|
OKL at WVU
|
OKL
|
WVU
|
OKL
|
UW at WSU
|
WSU
|
UW
|
WSU
|
ORE at OR ST
|
ORE
|
ORE
|
ORE
|
ASU at ARIZ
|
ASU
|
ASU
|
ASU
|
OK ST at TCU
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
UM at OH ST
|
UM
|
OH ST
|
UM
|
SYR at BC
|
BC
|
SYR
|
BC
|
UT at VU
|
VU
|
UT
|
VU
|
LSU at TAMU
|
LSU
|
TAMU
|
LSU
|
AUB at ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA