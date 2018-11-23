Ticker
Pick’em: Week 13

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports.com
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jeffrey Lee, defending champ. Can skin a buck and run a trotline.

Alabama 41-13

Auburn might keep it close for the first quarter, but it could and likely will get ugly after that. Alabama, the state and SEC western division runner-up from a year ago, finally earns its way back to Atlanta and a potential spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Jay G. Tate, frosted on top and sturdy on bottom.

Alabama 39-10

I just don't see how Auburn is going to score much here since it cannot run the football. Heck, the team doesn't even try most of the time. Alabama's offense will have its way with Auburn, which isn't a big deal since that happens to other teams all the time, but Auburn's inability to score points is so difficult for folks to take. Ho hum.

Bryan Matthews, obsessive walker and human-stork hybrid.

Alabama 35-0

Auburn is a shell of the team it was 12 months ago when it made that historic November run. It's a shame the greatest college football rivalry in the country has come to this. Sure, an upset is always possible but they're rare in this series and this seems like a huge mismatch.

Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.

Alabama 42-14

If Auburn can keep it close, maybe things get weird. It just seems unlikely.

PICK'EM WEEK 13
GAMES J LEE  79-31 JAY G 76-34 BMATT 75-35 DAN                                    71-39

OKL at WVU

OKL

OKL

WVU

WVU

UW at WSU

WSU

WSU

WSU

UW

ORE at OR ST

ORE

ORE

OR ST

ORE

ASU at ARIZ

ASU

ASU

ARIZ

ARIZ

OK ST at TCU

OK ST

TCU

TCU

TCU

UM at OH ST

UM

UM

UM

OH ST

SYR at BC

BC

BC

BC

SYR

UT at VU

VU

VU

VU

VU

LSU at TAMU

TAMU

LSU

TAMU

LSU

AUB at ALA

ALA

ALA

ALA

ALA

WHAT THEY THINK (continued)

Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Alabama 37-13

It's hard to come up with a likely scenario that winds up favoring Auburn. About the only thing that has gone wrong for the Tide this season has been a missed extra point here or there, and that could happen.

Ben Wolk, Mr. Man Bun and millennial representative.

Alabama 23-6

I don't expect anything out of the ordinary to happen in this one. Alabama will control the game in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but Auburn's defense will do enough in red-zone situations — as it has all season, ranking second in FBS in red-zone touchdown percentage — to keep the game from getting out of hand.

Hunter Adams, your momma’s favorite football coach.

Alabama 34-13

PICK'EM WEEK 13 (continued)
GAMES BILL        71-39 BEN        67-43 HUNTER                                                    64-46

OKL at WVU

OKL

WVU

OKL

UW at WSU

WSU

UW

WSU

ORE at OR ST

ORE

ORE

ORE

ASU at ARIZ

ASU

ASU

ASU

OK ST at TCU

OK ST

OK ST

OK ST

UM at OH ST

UM

OH ST

UM

SYR at BC

BC

SYR

BC

UT at VU

VU

UT

VU

LSU at TAMU

LSU

TAMU

LSU

AUB at ALA

ALA

ALA

ALA
