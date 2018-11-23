AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jeffrey Lee, defending champ. Can skin a buck and run a trotline.

Alabama 41-13

Auburn might keep it close for the first quarter, but it could and likely will get ugly after that. Alabama, the state and SEC western division runner-up from a year ago, finally earns its way back to Atlanta and a potential spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Jay G. Tate, frosted on top and sturdy on bottom.

Alabama 39-10

I just don't see how Auburn is going to score much here since it cannot run the football. Heck, the team doesn't even try most of the time. Alabama's offense will have its way with Auburn, which isn't a big deal since that happens to other teams all the time, but Auburn's inability to score points is so difficult for folks to take. Ho hum.

Bryan Matthews, obsessive walker and human-stork hybrid.

Alabama 35-0

Auburn is a shell of the team it was 12 months ago when it made that historic November run. It's a shame the greatest college football rivalry in the country has come to this. Sure, an upset is always possible but they're rare in this series and this seems like a huge mismatch.

Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.

Alabama 42-14

If Auburn can keep it close, maybe things get weird. It just seems unlikely.