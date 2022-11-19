AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Brian Stultz (6-4, 68-32), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 27-24

This matchup is much tougher than many think for Auburn as WKU enters with the fourth-ranked passing offense in FBS. That puts a lot of pressure on the secondary to remain disciplined and keep their assignments. If Auburn can get some rush up front, that would also help. Expect the two offenses to be totally different as the Tigers run the ball and Hilltoppers throw it. In the end, the Tigers pull it out.

Bryan Matthews (5-5, 66-34), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Auburn 37-28

Yes, WKU has a high-powered offense, but Auburn’s offense has been close to breaking out and should have an opportunity to put up some big numbers on the ground against a unit rated 62nd in the country in rushing defense. I expect Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter to both go for over 100 yards in back-to-back games, and Cadillac Williams to walk out of Jordan-Hare Stadium with another emotional win on Senior Day.

Bill Cameron (4-6, 64-36), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 27-23

The Hilltoppers are a better team than Texas A&M – not nearly as talented, but they believe in themselves and will come in with no pressure on them. They have a very dangerous passing game, so the Tigers’ front needs to have a big game, while the Auburn running game has to be productive once again.

Caleb Jones (6-4, 63-37), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 34-24

Sure, Western Kentucky is in the C-USA. But don't doubt the Hilltoppers' ability to score points on offense. I think this one will be closer than a lot of fans will be comfortable with, but I ultimately see Carnell Williams getting another win in Jordan-Hare Stadium. I think Auburn's size and home-field advantage will be too much for the Hilltoppers to pull off an upset. Give me the Auburn Tigers.