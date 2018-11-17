AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK



Jeffrey Lee, defending champ. Can skin a buck and run a trotline.



Auburn 38-13



Auburn's offense finds a spark (yes, I actually wrote that) in a rebound-win over Liberty. The Tigers send the seniors out of Jordan-Hare on a high note.



Jay G. Tate, frosted on top and sturdy on bottom.



Auburn 45-14



The Tigers are just so-so this season in an SEC context, but Gus Malzahn's sixth team is big enough and strong enough to win this one. Just when people start doubting Kevin Steele's ability to administrate an A-level defense, he summons more spirit from his guys and they raise their level considerably. The offense will be more than good enough for this challenge.

Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.



Auburn 34-13



Auburn is a 28-point favorite over the Flames, and I felt like I was going out on a limb to pick the Tigers to score more than 28. Also, just wondering, how many fans will be disguised as empty seats Saturday?



Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.



Auburn 41-14



C’mon.

