AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Caleb Jones (9-1, 62-28), a river rat in a kayak

Arkansas 32-30

Wipe what you thought you knew about Arkansas' lackluster offense, because if last week is an indicator, the slate has been wiped clean. Both teams have something to feel good about heading into this one — Arkansas is fresh off a huge road win, while Auburn's won two straight. It appears Payton Thorne is trending upward in his confidence, but with this one being in Fayetteville, I think it gets tricky for Auburn. Maybe a little too tricky. Give me the Hogs in a close one.

Bill Cameron (7-3, 62-28), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 27-24

Just a week ago this looked like a very likely win for the Tigers, and you would think that a win in Nashville would strengthen that opinion. However, Arkansas broke its six-game losing streak with a win over Florida in Gainesville, and looked like the Razorback offense everyone feared entering the season. Canning Dan Enos, the Hogs ran more of the offense they had under Kendall Briles, and the return of Rocket Sanders (18-102) makes K.J. Jefferson even more dangerous, and the Tigers rank near the bottom of the SEC against the run in conference games only. A win would be huge, but it probably will take some help from the Razorbacks.

Brian Stultz (8-2, 61-29), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Arkansas 31-24

Who, exactly, is this Arkansas team? The Razorbacks seemed to be reenergized last week after firing their offensive coordinator, going into Gainesville and putting up 39 points in a victory. K.J. Jefferson's playmaking ability will be the ultimate difference in this one as the Tigers fall in a close one.

Jay G. Tate (6-4, 60-30), always served with frosty tips.

Arkansas 21-18

I've been covering Auburn since 1998 and I've seen so many trips to Fayetteville end calamitously for the Tigers. And let's be real for a second. Can we trust Auburn to keep its wits about it on the road and beat a decent team? Vanderbilt Schmanderbilt. I think Arkansas has been liberated a bit by the firing of Dan Enos and the performance in Gainesville last weekend was real. It happened. My guess is that the Tigers play pretty well, but end up losing when Payton Thorne completes a 7-yard pass on 4th-and-9 to end the final drive — a sticks route that ends two yards short of the sticks.