AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Brian Stultz (6-4, 62-28), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 31-20

Jordan-Hare Stadium will be rocking as Cadillac Williams leads the Tigers onto the field for the first time as head coach. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter will be able to run the ball against the Aggies and the defense will do enough to get Caddy his first win.

Bryan Matthews (5-5, 61-29), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Auburn 38-17

Cadillac says Auburn will be better in his second game and I believe him. The atmosphere is going to be electric and should be a real problem for freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, who is starting on the road for the first time in his career. I’m expecting a pick-6. The Aggies are really bad defending the run and that’s exactly what Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter and Robby Ashford are going to do in a big way Saturday.

Bill Cameron (7-3, 60-30), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 26-24

Both teams look to stop five-game losing streaks, but this is a pretty good matchup for the Tigers as the Aggies are awful at stopping the run and their offense isn’t very good. The home-field advantage will be much more than you would expect from a 3-6 team, but the Auburn faithful will be out in full force to show their support for Coach ‘Lac.

Caleb Jones (7-3, 57-33), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 34-27

For the first time all season, I saw serious fight from Auburn last week in the second half. If Auburn rallies around Carnell Williams like they did last week, Texas A&M is in trouble. Especially with it being a night game in Jordan-Hare Stadium. This team feels destined for a win and I think that happens this week. Give me the Tigers in Auburn's best home game this season.