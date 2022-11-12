Pick’em: Week 11
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
Brian Stultz (6-4, 62-28), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Auburn 31-20
Jordan-Hare Stadium will be rocking as Cadillac Williams leads the Tigers onto the field for the first time as head coach. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter will be able to run the ball against the Aggies and the defense will do enough to get Caddy his first win.
Bryan Matthews (5-5, 61-29), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Auburn 38-17
Cadillac says Auburn will be better in his second game and I believe him. The atmosphere is going to be electric and should be a real problem for freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, who is starting on the road for the first time in his career. I’m expecting a pick-6. The Aggies are really bad defending the run and that’s exactly what Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter and Robby Ashford are going to do in a big way Saturday.
Bill Cameron (7-3, 60-30), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 26-24
Both teams look to stop five-game losing streaks, but this is a pretty good matchup for the Tigers as the Aggies are awful at stopping the run and their offense isn’t very good. The home-field advantage will be much more than you would expect from a 3-6 team, but the Auburn faithful will be out in full force to show their support for Coach ‘Lac.
Caleb Jones (7-3, 57-33), a river rat in a kayak
Auburn 34-27
For the first time all season, I saw serious fight from Auburn last week in the second half. If Auburn rallies around Carnell Williams like they did last week, Texas A&M is in trouble. Especially with it being a night game in Jordan-Hare Stadium. This team feels destined for a win and I think that happens this week. Give me the Tigers in Auburn's best home game this season.
|GAMES
|STULTZ
|BMATT
|BILL
|CALEB
|
OKL at WVU
|
OKL
|
WVU
|
OKL
|
OKL
|
ISU at OKST
|
OKST
|
ISU
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
UCF at TUL
|
TUL
|
TUL
|
TUL
|
TUL
|
KSU at BAY
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
TCU at TEX
|
TEX
|
TEX
|
TEX
|
TCU
|
UNC at WF
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
WF
|
WF
|
LSU at ARK
|
LSU
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
LSU
|
ALA at OM
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
UGA at MSU
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
TAMU at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Henry Patton (5-5, 57-33), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
Auburn 34-20
I’m picking Auburn for the first time since September. The two programs are going in opposite directions right now despite the 3-6 records. Auburn has been rejuvenated since Harskins was fired. A&M is getting Connor Weigman back and Devon Achane will be able to run the ball effectively, but A&M is hurt and reeling and its bottom ranked run defense won’t be able to keep up with Tank and Jarquez.
Dan Peck (7-3, 55-35), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 27-21
Cadillac Appreciation Night figures to be a memorable one at JHS. With A&M reeling and Auburn feeling a little confident, AU has a chance.
Jay G. Tate (5-5, 52-38), always served with frosty tips.
Auburn 24-14
Carnell Williams has his team, and his supporters, believing that untapped potential no longer is a meaningless concept. The fury and the passion he showed along the sideline last weekend in Starkville was quite a sight — and it spawned remarkable effort from his players. Now with a full week to acclimate and adjust tactically, Williams will make better use of the Tigers’ run game and the defense will piece together its most complete game of the season. It’s amazing what a little love and support will do.
Hunter Adams (7-3, 51-39), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 31-17
|GAMES
|HENRY
|DAN
|JAY G
|HUNTER
|
OKL at WVU
|
OKL
|
OKL
|
OKL
|
OKL
|
ISU at OKST
|
ISU
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
UCF at TUL
|
TUL
|
TUL
|
TUL
|
TUL
|
KSU at BAY
|
BAY
|
KSU
|
BAY
|
KSU
|
TCU at TEX
|
TEX
|
TEX
|
TCU
|
TEX
|
UNC at WF
|
WF
|
WF
|
WF
|
UNC
|
LSU at ARK
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
ARK
|
LSU
|
ALA at OM
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
OM
|
ALA
|
UGA at MSU
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
TAMU at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB