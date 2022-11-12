News More News
Pick’em: Week 11

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Brian Stultz (6-4, 62-28), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 31-20

Jordan-Hare Stadium will be rocking as Cadillac Williams leads the Tigers onto the field for the first time as head coach. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter will be able to run the ball against the Aggies and the defense will do enough to get Caddy his first win.

Bryan Matthews (5-5, 61-29), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Auburn 38-17

Cadillac says Auburn will be better in his second game and I believe him. The atmosphere is going to be electric and should be a real problem for freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, who is starting on the road for the first time in his career. I’m expecting a pick-6. The Aggies are really bad defending the run and that’s exactly what Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter and Robby Ashford are going to do in a big way Saturday.

Bill Cameron (7-3, 60-30), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 26-24

Both teams look to stop five-game losing streaks, but this is a pretty good matchup for the Tigers as the Aggies are awful at stopping the run and their offense isn’t very good. The home-field advantage will be much more than you would expect from a 3-6 team, but the Auburn faithful will be out in full force to show their support for Coach ‘Lac.

Caleb Jones (7-3, 57-33), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 34-27

For the first time all season, I saw serious fight from Auburn last week in the second half. If Auburn rallies around Carnell Williams like they did last week, Texas A&M is in trouble. Especially with it being a night game in Jordan-Hare Stadium. This team feels destined for a win and I think that happens this week. Give me the Tigers in Auburn's best home game this season.

PICK'EM WEEK 11
GAMES STULTZ BMATT BILL CALEB

OKL at WVU

OKL

WVU

OKL

OKL

ISU at OKST

OKST

ISU

OKST

OKST

UCF at TUL

TUL

TUL

TUL

TUL

KSU at BAY

BAY

BAY

BAY

BAY

TCU at TEX

TEX

TEX

TEX

TCU

UNC at WF

UNC

UNC

WF

WF

LSU at ARK

LSU

ARK

ARK

LSU

ALA at OM

ALA

ALA

ALA

ALA

UGA at MSU

UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

TAMU at AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB

Henry Patton (5-5, 57-33), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Auburn 34-20

I’m picking Auburn for the first time since September. The two programs are going in opposite directions right now despite the 3-6 records. Auburn has been rejuvenated since Harskins was fired. A&M is getting Connor Weigman back and Devon Achane will be able to run the ball effectively, but A&M is hurt and reeling and its bottom ranked run defense won’t be able to keep up with Tank and Jarquez.

Dan Peck (7-3, 55-35), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Auburn 27-21

Cadillac Appreciation Night figures to be a memorable one at JHS. With A&M reeling and Auburn feeling a little confident, AU has a chance.

Jay G. Tate (5-5, 52-38), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 24-14

Carnell Williams has his team, and his supporters, believing that untapped potential no longer is a meaningless concept. The fury and the passion he showed along the sideline last weekend in Starkville was quite a sight — and it spawned remarkable effort from his players. Now with a full week to acclimate and adjust tactically, Williams will make better use of the Tigers’ run game and the defense will piece together its most complete game of the season. It’s amazing what a little love and support will do.

Hunter Adams (7-3, 51-39), your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 31-17

PICK'EM WEEK 11
GAMES HENRY DAN JAY G HUNTER

OKL at WVU

OKL

OKL

OKL

OKL

ISU at OKST

ISU

OKST

OKST

OKST

UCF at TUL

TUL

TUL

TUL

TUL

KSU at BAY

BAY

KSU

BAY

KSU

TCU at TEX

TEX

TEX

TCU

TEX

UNC at WF

WF

WF

WF

UNC

LSU at ARK

LSU

LSU

ARK

LSU

ALA at OM

ALA

ALA

OM

ALA

UGA at MSU

UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

TAMU at AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB
