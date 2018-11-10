AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jeffrey Lee, defending champ. Can skin a buck and run a trotline.

Georgia 31-17

Auburn's offense can't keep up with Georgia's. The Bulldogs cruise to an easy win.

Jay G. Tate, frosted on top and sturdy on bottom.

Georgia 24-14

Gus Malzahn says the Tigers must run the ball more effectively. How can that happen? Boobie Whitlow must be at his best, which is possible, and the offensive line must at least break even along the line of scrimmage. Is that possible? I'd give it a 25-percent chance. I see the AU defense bowing up after a slow start. I just don't think the AU offense can accomplish much right now.

Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Georgia 27-17

The running game for each is the difference here. I say the Tigers finally score after the first quarter, but if Auburn can’t at least slow Georgia AND have some semblance of a running game themselves the losing streak in Athens continues.

Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.

Georgia 30-23

Auburn somehow pulled off the win last week and they're capable of doing it again, but shutting down Georgia's running game in Athens is easier said than done.