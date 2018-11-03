AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

Jeffrey Lee

Auburn 27-23

Texas A&M is reeling after a tough loss at Mississippi State. Auburn, on the other hand, enjoyed an off week and extra time to prepare. The Tigers catch the Aggies at a good time and place. Auburn gets its second SEC home win.

Jay G. Tate

Auburn 23-14

If both teams were in top form, this would be a pick 'em game. However, this is a second consecutive road game for the Aggies while Auburn is coming off a bye week. That yields an advantage the Tigers will use to earn an important win today.

Bill Cameron

Auburn 24-20

One streak is going to have to stop – Gus Malzahn is unbeaten coming off a regular season open date, but neither team has been able to win on its own home field. Auburn has already lost 2 home games this year, but the Tigers should be able to hold off the Aggies IF Boobee Whitlow can go.

Bryan Matthews

Auburn 14-10

This is a tough one to pick and I’ve gone back and forth all week. I like that Auburn is coming off a win and has had two weeks to get healthier and prepare. I don’t like that JaTarvious Whitlow is banged up and I think Texas A&M is a better team this season. The Tigers need to win this one with defense and special teams, and I tentatively think they will.