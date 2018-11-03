Ticker
Pick’em: Week 10

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports.com
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jeffrey Lee, defending champ. Can skin a buck and run a trotline.

Auburn 27-23

Texas A&M is reeling after a tough loss at Mississippi State. Auburn, on the other hand, enjoyed an off week and extra time to prepare. The Tigers catch the Aggies at a good time and place. Auburn gets its second SEC home win.

Jay G. Tate, frosted on top and sturdy on bottom.

Auburn 23-14

If both teams were in top form, this would be a pick 'em game. However, this is a second consecutive road game for the Aggies while Auburn is coming off a bye week. That yields an advantage the Tigers will use to earn an important win today.

Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 24-20

One streak is going to have to stop – Gus Malzahn is unbeaten coming off a regular season open date, but neither team has been able to win on its own home field. Auburn has already lost 2 home games this year, but the Tigers should be able to hold off the Aggies IF Boobee Whitlow can go.

Bryan Matthews, obsessive walker and human-stork hybrid.

Auburn 14-10

This is a tough one to pick and I’ve gone back and forth all week. I like that Auburn is coming off a win and has had two weeks to get healthier and prepare. I don’t like that JaTarvious Whitlow is banged up and I think Texas A&M is a better team this season. The Tigers need to win this one with defense and special teams, and I tentatively think they will.

PICK'EM WEEK 10
GAMES J LEE        59-21 JAY G    54-26 BILL      53-27 BMATT                          51-29

PSU at MICH

MICH

MICH

MICH

MICH

WVU at TEX

TEX

TEX

TEX

TEX

IOWA at PUR

PUR

IOWA

PUR

IOWA

BC at VT

BC

BC

BC

VT

UTAH at AZ ST

UTAH

UTAH

UTAH

UTAH

S CAR at OM

OM

S CAR

OM

S CAR

MIZ at UF

UF

UF

UF

MIZ

UGA at UK

UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

ALA at LSU

ALA

ALA

ALA

ALA

TAMU at AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB

WHAT THEY THINK (continued)

Hunter Adams, your momma’s favorite football coach.

Texas A&M 24-17

KNOW THE ENEMY

Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.

Auburn 31-17

Progress was made against Ole Miss. A balanced and unpredictable offense might be able to keep defenses guessing and produce 2017-like results. A&M is better than Ole Miss but I'm not sure they're better than Auburn.

Ben Wolk, Mr. Man Bun and millennial representative.

Auburn 24-20

Since this SEC rivalry started, the home team has never won. Since Gus Malzahn has been Auburn's head coach, the Tigers have never lost coming off a bye week. Something's gotta give. Auburn started to work some things out offensively against Ole Miss, and Texas A&M ranks near the bottom of the country in yards allowed per play. I expect Auburn to do enough to pull out a narrow win.

PICK WEEK 10 (continued)
GAMES HUNTER 50-30 DAN          50-30 BEN                                                        47-33

PSU at MICH

MICH

MICH

MICH

WVU at TEX

TEX

WVU

WVU

IOWA at PUR

IOWA

PUR

IOWA

BC at VT

BC

BC

BC

UTAH at AZ ST

UTAH

UTAH

UTAH

S CAR at OM

S CAR

OM

S CAR

MIZ at UF

UF

UF

MIZ

UGA at UK

UGA

UGA

UGA

ALA at LSU

ALA

ALA

ALA

TAMU at AUB

TAMU

AUB

AUB
