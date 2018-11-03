Pick’em: Week 10
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Jeffrey Lee, defending champ. Can skin a buck and run a trotline.
Auburn 27-23
Texas A&M is reeling after a tough loss at Mississippi State. Auburn, on the other hand, enjoyed an off week and extra time to prepare. The Tigers catch the Aggies at a good time and place. Auburn gets its second SEC home win.
Jay G. Tate, frosted on top and sturdy on bottom.
Auburn 23-14
If both teams were in top form, this would be a pick 'em game. However, this is a second consecutive road game for the Aggies while Auburn is coming off a bye week. That yields an advantage the Tigers will use to earn an important win today.
Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 24-20
One streak is going to have to stop – Gus Malzahn is unbeaten coming off a regular season open date, but neither team has been able to win on its own home field. Auburn has already lost 2 home games this year, but the Tigers should be able to hold off the Aggies IF Boobee Whitlow can go.
Bryan Matthews, obsessive walker and human-stork hybrid.
Auburn 14-10
This is a tough one to pick and I’ve gone back and forth all week. I like that Auburn is coming off a win and has had two weeks to get healthier and prepare. I don’t like that JaTarvious Whitlow is banged up and I think Texas A&M is a better team this season. The Tigers need to win this one with defense and special teams, and I tentatively think they will.
|GAMES
|J LEE 59-21
|JAY G 54-26
|BILL 53-27
|BMATT 51-29
|
PSU at MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
WVU at TEX
|
TEX
|
TEX
|
TEX
|
TEX
|
IOWA at PUR
|
PUR
|
IOWA
|
PUR
|
IOWA
|
BC at VT
|
BC
|
BC
|
BC
|
VT
|
UTAH at AZ ST
|
UTAH
|
UTAH
|
UTAH
|
UTAH
|
S CAR at OM
|
OM
|
S CAR
|
OM
|
S CAR
|
MIZ at UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
MIZ
|
UGA at UK
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
ALA at LSU
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
TAMU at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
Hunter Adams, your momma’s favorite football coach.
Texas A&M 24-17
Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.
Auburn 31-17
Progress was made against Ole Miss. A balanced and unpredictable offense might be able to keep defenses guessing and produce 2017-like results. A&M is better than Ole Miss but I'm not sure they're better than Auburn.
Ben Wolk, Mr. Man Bun and millennial representative.
Auburn 24-20
Since this SEC rivalry started, the home team has never won. Since Gus Malzahn has been Auburn's head coach, the Tigers have never lost coming off a bye week. Something's gotta give. Auburn started to work some things out offensively against Ole Miss, and Texas A&M ranks near the bottom of the country in yards allowed per play. I expect Auburn to do enough to pull out a narrow win.
|GAMES
|HUNTER 50-30
|DAN 50-30
|BEN 47-33
|
PSU at MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
WVU at TEX
|
TEX
|
WVU
|
WVU
|
IOWA at PUR
|
IOWA
|
PUR
|
IOWA
|
BC at VT
|
BC
|
BC
|
BC
|
UTAH at AZ ST
|
UTAH
|
UTAH
|
UTAH
|
S CAR at OM
|
S CAR
|
OM
|
S CAR
|
MIZ at UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
MIZ
|
UGA at UK
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
ALA at LSU
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
TAMU at AUB
|
TAMU
|
AUB
|
AUB