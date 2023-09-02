AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Brian Stultz, a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 48-20

It's going to be freezing in Jordan-Hare Stadium despite the hot temperatures as Hugh Freeze makes his debut as Auburn's head coach. Expect the Tigers to freeze up some running room for a talented backfield while the defense gives up some yards but freezes the Minutemen out of the red zone for the most part. Freeze goes 1-0 to start his tenure. Freeze.

Bryan Matthews, I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Auburn 41-17

I’m not expecting great execution but I don’t believe Auburn needs that to beat UMass. The Tigers will run the ball well, Payton Thorne will be efficient in the passing game and the defense is going to force turnovers. Don’t be surprised if the defense gives up some big plays too. It’s going to take time to execute Ron Roberts’ defense at a high level. Don’t forget to head up to Toomer’s to roll those trees for the first time in years.

Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 45-13

This game’s a sellout? Absolutely, and for good reasons – Hugh Freeze has done everything to get the Auburn fanbase excited, before coaching a game, connecting with them, upgrading the roster through the transfer portal, and recruiting, recruiting, recruiting. Now comes the chance to see the new-look Tigers, and they should be able to play most of that upgraded roster against the Minutemen.

Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Auburn 45-13

The Big Chill begins! Auburn’s new additions on offense will have the Minutes looking ahead to quitting time.