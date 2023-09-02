Pick’em: Week 1
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Brian Stultz, a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Auburn 48-20
It's going to be freezing in Jordan-Hare Stadium despite the hot temperatures as Hugh Freeze makes his debut as Auburn's head coach. Expect the Tigers to freeze up some running room for a talented backfield while the defense gives up some yards but freezes the Minutemen out of the red zone for the most part. Freeze goes 1-0 to start his tenure. Freeze.
Bryan Matthews, I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Auburn 41-17
I’m not expecting great execution but I don’t believe Auburn needs that to beat UMass. The Tigers will run the ball well, Payton Thorne will be efficient in the passing game and the defense is going to force turnovers. Don’t be surprised if the defense gives up some big plays too. It’s going to take time to execute Ron Roberts’ defense at a high level. Don’t forget to head up to Toomer’s to roll those trees for the first time in years.
Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 45-13
This game’s a sellout? Absolutely, and for good reasons – Hugh Freeze has done everything to get the Auburn fanbase excited, before coaching a game, connecting with them, upgrading the roster through the transfer portal, and recruiting, recruiting, recruiting. Now comes the chance to see the new-look Tigers, and they should be able to play most of that upgraded roster against the Minutemen.
Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 45-13
The Big Chill begins! Auburn’s new additions on offense will have the Minutes looking ahead to quitting time.
|GAMES
|STULTZ
|BMATT
|BILL
|DAN
|
COL at TCU
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
BG at LIB
|
LIB
|
LIB
|
LIB
|
LIB
|
OHST at IND
|
OHST
|
OHST
|
OHST
|
OHST
|
WSU at COST
|
WSU
|
WSU
|
WSU
|
WSU
|
WVU at PSU
|
PSU
|
PSU
|
PSU
|
PSU
|
NW at RUT
|
RUT
|
RUT
|
RUT
|
RUT
|
UVA at TENN
|
TENN
|
TENN
|
TENN
|
TENN
|
UNC vs. SCAR
|
SCAR
|
UNC
|
SCAR
|
SCAR
|
LSU vs. FSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
MASS at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Henry Patton, likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
Auburn 48-13
I’m unmoved by Umass’ Week 1 win over New Mexico State, they’re a bad team. I wouldn’t be shocked to see a slow start from Auburn’s new look offense, but the Tigers will be cooking by the end of the first quarter. Robby and the backups will be in by the end of the third. UMass will grab some garbage time points to make the score look closer than it actually is.
Caleb Jones, a river rat in a kayak
Auburn 41-13
I can't remember a time where Auburn fans have been this excited about a season-opener against an opponent like UMass. Not trying to discredit the Minutemen, but they're no Oregon, Washington or even Kentucky. Auburn's team is composed of so many newcomers, it's about as close to a fresh start as a program can get in year one. I think UMass gives Auburn a good fight early on, maybe a little better of a fight than some anticipate, but in the end, Auburn's depth in the run game and offensive line is gonna wear out the Minutemen defense. Tigers win big in a game where multiple RBs get over the 100-yard mark.
Jay G. Tate, always served with frosty tips.
Auburn 44-17
I have several pressing questions about the Tigers' defense, but I don't think UMass' attack has enough strength to cause Ron Roberts much drama during his Jordan-Hare Stadium debut. I also think the passing game will look slightly better than expected with Payton Thorne's efficiency on display. On the flip side, I think Auburn's run game will disappoint slightly on this day as this new offensive line builds continuity. All in all, a terrific start for Hugh Freeze ahead of the long trip west.
Hunter Adams, your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 41-17
Don Brown’s defense causes just enough confusion week 1 to keep Auburn from covering the spread.
|GAMES
|HENRY
|CALEB
|JAY G
|HUNTER
|
COL at TCU
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
BG at LIB
|
LIB
|
LIB
|
LIB
|
LIB
|
OHST at IND
|
OHST
|
OHST
|
OHST
|
OHST
|
WSU at COST
|
WSU
|
WSU
|
WSU
|
WSU
|
WVU at PSU
|
PSU
|
PSU
|
PSU
|
PSU
|
NW at RUT
|
RUT
|
RUT
|
RUT
|
RUT
|
UVA at TENN
|
TENN
|
TENN
|
TENN
|
TENN
|
UNC vs. SCAR
|
UNC
|
SCAR
|
SCAR
|
SCAR
|
LSU vs. FSU
|
FSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
FSU
|
MASS at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB