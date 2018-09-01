AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jay G. Tate, frosted on top and sturdy on bottom.

Auburn 21-10

This Auburn defense will create a lot of trouble up front, which is something Washington won't be in great position to handle. Darrell Williams, I think, will be the dark horse in this game. He'll bring pressure off the edge out of two different looks and that pressure will affect Jake Browning in adverse ways. Auburn's offense? It'll be solid. The run game will be so-so until Jarrett Stidham hits a few intermediates — and then the ball will start moving more consistently.

Bryan Matthews, obsessive walker and human-stork hybrid.

Auburn 16-13

I don’t have a good feeling about this but taking the Tigers nonetheless. Obviously, I think Anders Carlson is pretty good and he’s going to show it Week 1. Washington is more talented than Auburn folks want to give them credit and Chris Peterson is a heck of a coach, especially on gameday. My biggest concerns are the special teams other than Carlson, the running backs holding onto the ball and the secondary getting burned with quick passes. I also worry about Gus Malzahn being too tight in these games, to the detriment of his team.

Jeffrey Lee, defending champ. Can skin a buck and possibly run a trotline.

Auburn 27-23

I don't expect Auburn to have a lot of success running the football – Washington's defensive line vs. Auburn's new offensive line isn't a recipe for it. I do expect Jarrett Stidham and a talented group of receivers to have success (and lots of it). Washington is good for a trick-play touchdown, and it'll need it to keep the game close. Otherwise, Auburn wins by double digits.

Hunter Adams, your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 30-20

KNOW THE ENEMY

Ben Wolk, Mr. Man Bun and millennial representative.

Auburn 35-13

Since 2015, Auburn's average recruiting class team ranking is 10.25. Washington's is 26.25. That number will improve for the Huskies under Chris Petersen with the 30-plus-ranked classes from 2015 and 2016 coming off the books soon. But that won't help this Saturday. Recruiting isn't everything, of course. But I think there's enough of a top-to-bottom talent gap in this one — especially along the defensive front — that even Petersen's genius won't be enough to overcome everything the Tigers can throw at the Huskies offensively and defensively.

Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 30-17

I got my start in radio way back before there was sports talk as a DJ so for the season opener this one goes out to this year’s team motto. Let’s go back to 1979, where this was one of the top dance tunes at the Brewton Ramada Inn Disco, for that one-hit wonder from Anita Ward and Ring My Bell.

The only concern defensively is the health of Jamel Dean and how that affects the rest of the secondary. If the OL is better than mediocre Stidham & Co. will show that they can be a force to be reckoned with as well, and I have a feeling the running game won’t be as big a concern.

Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.

Auburn 38-20

Auburn harasses Washington's offense, builds an early lead, and cruises to victory.