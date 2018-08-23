“I think so,” said Gus Malzahn of Auburn avoiding major injuries, “and we’ve been very physical, which we’ve needed. Anytime you’ve got a new line and you’re trying to evaluate them and everything that goes with it, you’ve got to be physical and we’ve done that. And so far it’s been a pretty good camp as far as health.”

With nine days to go until its opener against No. 6 Washington, No. 9 Auburn may have bucked that trend. The Tigers have remained relatively healthy throughout fall camp.

AUBURN | A physical fall camp with limited injuries, that’s a dream scenario for any coach. But it rarely happens.

Malzahn said this has been the most physical fall camp since the 2013 season, which saw the Tigers win the SEC Championship and come up just seconds short in the national championship game.

“We’ve done a whole lot of good-on-good,” Malzahn said. “We’ve tried to really worry about ourself up until about four practices ago.”

Auburn even got two players back from spring injuries this week in center Nick Brahms and defensive lineman Daquan Newkirk.

"Brahms and Newkirk have actually been through the regular practice. They weren't limited in any capacity. I think they're coming along,” Malzahn said. “We'll see as far as playing first game and all that, but the fact that they took their orange jerseys off and practiced, I think that's a positive thing moving forward.”

Malzahn, who plans to release a depth chart on Tuesday, praised the work of his team through the past week. After an early walk-through Friday, he plans to give the players the rest of the day Friday and all day Saturday off before returning to practice Sunday afternoon.

“We’ve had three good ones in a row, just trying to get ourselves prepared for Washington, trying to get ourselves prepared for game shape,” Malzahn said. “It’s been really good as far as the preparation goes. It’s really been good as far as the attention to detail and all that.”