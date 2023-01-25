"Just like we talked about Mississippi State when they came in, that was going to be a real physical game," Bruce Pearl said. "This is going to be even more physical. So, that's going to be something that we'll have to obviously step up to."

That physicality will be tested possibly the most it has all season as the No. 15 Tigers welcome Texas A&M to Neville Arena on Wednesday night.

AUBURN | The SEC as a whole is a physical league, with bodies taking a severe toll as the season goes along. As we near the halfway point of the conference slate, Auburn has already been put through rigor.

Scoring will be at a minimum against Buzz Williams' Aggies as they come into the game ranked sixth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing a mere 58.3 points per game. Per Pearl, that provides problems on both sides of the floor for the Tigers.

"Sometimes teams go in, and you've only scored 30 points at halftime," he said. "Well, join the club because that's what they give up, which puts a lot of pressure on our defense. Now, our defense has been good, has consistently been pretty good. But that's going to be something that we're going to have to do a really good job of us guarding them because we'll have our challenges scoring."

While the Aggies' bigs get a lot of attention, especially their defensive rebounding, the guards stir the pot for Williams' team. Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford combine for 27.5 points, seven rebounds and 5.9 assists per game and have a knack for reaching the charity stripe at a tremendous rate.

"They've got great driving, downhill guards that get to the rim and score, big and strong and physical," Pearl said. "And they get to the foul line. Fourth in the nation, No. 1 in our league in free throws attempted and free throws made."

The good news for Auburn has been the play of Wendell Green, K.D. Johnson and Zep Jasper as of late. And while Green might get the highlights by leading the Tigers with 13.7 points and 4.2 assists per game, Pearl has been equally impressed with the effort from Johnson and Jasper, even if the shots aren't going in as much for the two.

"They both have very low turnover numbers, which is really, really good," the coach said. "So, again, if our 2s can make another shot or two a game, continue to defend like they're defending, continue to keep their turnovers down, we can be really, really effective at the position."

Auburn and Texas A&M tip off at 8 p.m. CT. The game airs on ESPN2.