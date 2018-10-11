AUBURN — When Bryce Brown first came to Auburn, potential Pro Days were an afterthought.

"It was really good. It just shows you we have a lot of pros out here," Brown said. "My first two years here, we didn't have a Pro Day. We were just thinking about it. It was a good feeling just being out here in front of scouts."

Despite Austin Wiley's injury — which Bruce Pearl informed teams about Wednesday to plan accordingly — 22 of 30 NBA franchises had scouts in attendance for Auburn's Pro Day. Several teams, including the defending champion Golden State Warriors, had multiple scouts on hand to check out the talent on the Plains.

Pearl made mention Thursday what a day like this means for the outlook of the Auburn basketball program.

"Well, if there wasn't weather, we would've had 28," Pearl said. "It means a lot. When our business school hosts a job fair, and the Big 4 show up to hire our accountants because we produce great accountants here at Auburn, that's what we're doing here. These are the scouts. These guys have the jobs at the highest level. Our guys get an opportunity to show what they've got."



