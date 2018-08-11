AUBURN | They’ve been the talk of Auburn’s fall camp through the first week. A quartet of true freshmen wide receivers have consistently stepped up and made plays including in Thursday morning’s first preseason scrimmage. “They're doing phenomenally,” quarterback Jarrett Stidham said. “When you talk about guys like Anthony Schwartz, Seth Williams, Matthew Hill, Shedrick Jackson ... those guys can play. I think, if I remember correctly, all four of those guys had a pretty significant play throughout the scrimmage, so it was really positive to see those guys. “They're picking up everything really quick. They've obviously never played college football, so they have to get used to it, get the tempo down and that sort of thing. But I think they're coming along really, really well, and it was good to see them in a live setting make some really good plays.”

Schwartz reaches for a catch during Auburn's fall practice. Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics

Each one brings something a little bit different to the table. Hill, who has been working in the slot, may be the standout of the bunch with his all-around playmaking ability. “He may not be the fastest guy or anything like that, but he just knows how to wiggle, he knows how to run the ball, he just sees the open field and can move really, really well. That’s something that I really love watching him play,” Stidham said. “It’s funny, he reminds me of—it’s kind of almost spooky how close he is to a guy who played before me at Baylor, a guy named Levi Norwood—I don’t know if you remember him—but plays very similar, just kind of finds the open hole, whether he’s trying to run a route, catch the ball or getting a handoff running or whatever. He’s just really savvy and knows how to move, which is really good to see.” Shedrick Jackson, who enrolled in January, has some explosive ability on the outside and the advantage of a six month head start on most of the other newcomers. Seth Williams has been a standout target in the red zone with his length and leaping ability, and Anthony Schwartz, who didn’t join the team until right before the start of practice due to his USA track obligations, brings world-class speed to the offense. “Anthony, he came in late, but he’s learned the playbook. The 10-flat is 10-flat. He can run that. It’s not a joke,” said linebacker Deshaun Davis. “With Jarrett throwing the ball and putting it in the place that he puts it, the sky is the limit for the offense.”