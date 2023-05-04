“He’s stout. He’s a penetrator. He’s really fast,” said Carroll. “We added another fast guy to get off the edge. Speed to power is really his strength and he pursues the ball really well. He chases it.

Hall’s career numbers at Auburn — 147 tackles, 29.5 tackles-for-loss and 19.5 sacks — certainly stood out.

AUBURN | As far as head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are concerned, there were plenty of reasons for the Seattle Seahawks to jump on the opportunity to draft Derick Hall early in the second round.

“Probably why you’re getting those numbers is the motor he brings. It’s really a constant. He brings it with great energy. He played a ton of plays. I think he played 80 percent of the time last year so he’s a tough-minded kid as well.”

Speaking after Friday night’s second day of the draft, Schneider was thrilled with the addition of Hall, who was taken 37th overall, and third-rounder Zach Charbonnet, a running back out of UCLA.

“We drafted two grown men today,” said Schneider. “Huge competitors. Excellent human beings. Alpha dog guys, leaders. Derick and Charbonnet are just real impressive people.

“Pass rush, attitude with Derick — motor, hustle. Charbonnet — toughness, effort. The maturity with both these guys. It’s really exciting to add the toughness to this group.”

Carroll expects Hall to fit right into the outside linebacker rotation in the Seahawks’ 3-4 defense along with veterans Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor.

The pair combined for 19 sacks last season.

“We want to rotate the guys. We want these guys to play fresh and fast. It looks like it’s taking really good shape,” said Carroll.

Hall is expected to participate in Seattle’s rookie minicamp May 12-14.