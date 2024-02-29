Following her no-hit bid in her last outing, the senior somehow topped that performance with the third perfect game in Auburn history against Georgia State, as the Tigers won 8-0 in six innings.

In her last two outings, Penta has now combined for 13 straight no-hit innings, striking out 28 batters while walking only one.

From the second inning on, there was a span where the ace struck out 12 out of 13 batters she faced. Rather than have to pitch a full seven-inning game, Auburn found Penta the run support it failed to give last game.

Aubrie Lisenby was responsible for three runs without recording a hit, while Nelia Peralta found the open field and knocked in two on a bases-loaded single in the fifth.

Freshman Mariah Penta added an RBI double, while Chalea Clemmons had the walk-off hit in the sixth.

Auburn is back in action Friday at 5 p.m. against Northwestern to kick off the Jane B. Moore Memorial.