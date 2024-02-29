Advertisement
Perfect game from Penta

Caleb Jones
Originally from Helena, Ala.

Maddie Penta was perfect Thursday.

Following her no-hit bid in her last outing, the senior somehow topped that performance with the third perfect game in Auburn history against Georgia State, as the Tigers won 8-0 in six innings.

Penta struck out 13 batters in the contest.

Maddie Penta threw the third perfect game in Auburn history Thursday.
Maddie Penta threw the third perfect game in Auburn history Thursday. (Auburn Athletics)

In her last two outings, Penta has now combined for 13 straight no-hit innings, striking out 28 batters while walking only one.

From the second inning on, there was a span where the ace struck out 12 out of 13 batters she faced. Rather than have to pitch a full seven-inning game, Auburn found Penta the run support it failed to give last game.

Aubrie Lisenby was responsible for three runs without recording a hit, while Nelia Peralta found the open field and knocked in two on a bases-loaded single in the fifth.

Freshman Mariah Penta added an RBI double, while Chalea Clemmons had the walk-off hit in the sixth.

Auburn is back in action Friday at 5 p.m. against Northwestern to kick off the Jane B. Moore Memorial.

