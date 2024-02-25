“Through the beginning of this season, I’ve had to work my way into my in-game mechanics,” Penta said. “Yesterday’s performance wasn’t my best. I went to the bullpen and messed around with some things. I came out here and used my legs a lot better. It made my rise better and my change-up more deceptive. Perfecting my mechanics helps me throw all my pitches better.”

For the fifth time in her career, Auburn's ace pitched a no-hitter Sunday as the Tigers avenged their Saturday loss to Northern Iowa with a 1-0 win. Northern Iowa only had two baserunners the whole day, one reaching via an error and another on a seventh-inning walk.

Auburn needed a dominant performance in the circle, as the Tigers struggled to find any sort of offense. Only two batters recorded hits, as Icess Tresvik singled in the first and Makayla Packer singled in the second.

Packer's second-inning single was key to setting up Auburn's only run scored. The senior, who's tied for the team lead in stolen bases, swiped her fourth base of the season to get to second, before advancing to third on a passed ball.

Nelia Peralta recorded an RBI on a sac bunt soon afterward to put Auburn in front 1-0.

From the third inning on, Auburn went hitless.

Meanwhile, Penta worked a masterclass in the circle, striking out 11 batters in her seven innings, setting a season-high.

“Stellar performance on defense,” said head coach Mickey Dean. “I think we made some really nice plays. Maddie (Penta) stayed ahead of the hitters. Our defense got the outs. We only made one mistake today. When you do that, you always got a chance to win a ball game.”

Auburn is back in action Wednesday on the road at UAB, first pitch is set for 5 p.m. CST.