It marks the third straight win for the Tigers, who could take their third consecutive SEC series with a win Saturday.

With runners at second and third with two outs in the fourth inning, Packer knocked an RBI single into left field, scoring one run. That's all Auburn needed to defeat South Carolina Friday, as a complete-game shutout by Maddie Penta backed the 1-0 victory.

Makayla Packer's 100th career hit couldn't have come at a better moment.

Close games are nothing new for the Tigers. Six of Auburn's 12 SEC wins this season have been by one run.

While Packer's RBI single in the fourth was the difference in the score, Penta stole the show in the circle.

The sophomore was once again rock solid in providing the Tigers with a tremendous outing. Penta pitched all seven innings for Auburn, giving up four hits and walking three in her sixth complete-game shutout of the year.

Not only did she turn in a shutout, but struck out 10 batters in the process.

Auburn will try to secure a series win Saturday, with first pitch against South Carolina set for 1 p.m. CT.