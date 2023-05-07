"[Penta] did a really nice job today mixing her speeds," said coach Mickey Dean. "She had that changeup working, was able to locate it and they were really getting frustrated with that."

In the rubber game against Mississippi State, the Tigers took the series with a 3-0 victory Sunday, behind a couple home runs and Penta's one-hit bid.

It was only fitting the sophomore finished the regular season with a complete-game shutout, as she's done so many times this year.

Maddie Penta has been the foundation for Auburn's success all season long.

After giving up a single to lead off the game, Penta was untouchable. The Bulldogs went hitless for the remaining innings, as Penta struck out eight and walked three in her SEC-leading 25th win of the season.

"It was a good win," Penta said. "My defense played great behind me. Got the runs we needed, came out with a win."

Auburn got on the board in the third inning, on a peculiar home run by Nelia Peralta. On a hard-hit ball to centerfield, Mississippi State outfielder Brylie St. Clair nearly robbed Peralta, but the ball bounced out of the glove, off the top of the wall and over for a home run.

"I knew I hit it good off the bat, but I didn't know if it had enough," Peralta said. "Luckily [St. Clair] took it with her."

The Tigers added two more runs in the fourth on Lindsey Garcia's two-run shot, which was a little more of a no-doubter than Peralta's.

"It was huge," Garcia said. "It just felt really rewarding. It's a special day, a special moment."

The SEC tournament will begin Wednesday, as Auburn awaits its opponent and seeding, which will be officially announced at the conclusion of today's games.