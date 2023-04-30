Maddie Penta doesn't slow down.

The Auburn ace performed at her usual level of excellence Sunday, allowing precisely zero hits in a five-inning, 10-0 win at South Carolina that clinched the series. The victory moved Auburn, at least temporarily, one-half game ahead of Arkansas for third place in the Southeastern Conference standings.

Only one regular-season weekend remains before the SEC Tournament begins.

Auburn led 2-0 after four innings, but things changed dramatically during the fifth inning. The Tigers' first six batters of the inning reached base; Icess Tresvik, Denvery Bryant and Aspyn Godwin had RBI hits to bump the visitors ahead 6-0 before the first out was made.

KK McCrary, who led off the inning with a single, used her second at-bat of the inning to blast a three-RBI double to the wall. Tresvik's second hit of the inning yielded her second RBI of the inning to consummate the 8-run rally.

Penta then finished off the mercy-rule victory by striking out the side in the fifth inning.

Tresvik finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs. McCrary also finished with 3 RBIs. Slugging first baseman Bri Ellis was walked four times.

Auburn (37-15) concludes its regular season with a series against Mississippi State next weekend.