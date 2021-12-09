Pearl: Zep 'never takes a possession off'
AUBURN | When Zep Jasper is on the floor, Bruce Pearl has absolutely no worries about his guard giving up or possibly slacking a little bit. Nope, the Auburn coach sees a player that doesn't give in at any time; something Pearl states isn't that common.
"He doesn't succumb to fatigue, and he plays hard for 40 minutes," Pearl said. "And you just don't find that. You rarely, rarely find players that won't take possessions off, and he never takes a possession off."
That fierceness and attitude have made Jasper one of the most important pieces on the 7-1 Tigers. The College of Charleston transfer started the season coming off the bench, but his defense and feisty play quickly made Pearl change after a couple of games. Jasper trails only Jabari Smith and K.D. Johnson in minutes at 25.6 per game, and his assist-to-turnover ratio (3.6-to-0.6) makes him extremely valuable.
How valuable is he? Just read what his coach has to say.
"Zep, he affects winning as much as any player we have," Pearl said.
That's a considerable statement considering the amount of talent the Tigers have at each position. His offense (6.0 points per game) continues to improve, with Pearl saying he has been working extremely hard on his jump shot, while his decision-making is one reason why Auburn is so dangerous in the open floor.
When the ball is in his hand, Pearl is confident that Jasper will do what's best for his team.
"If it's a winning play, he'll make it; if it's not, he'll pass on it," the coach said. "Doesn't put himself in positions to fail … And the reason is, he wants to win."