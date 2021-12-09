Pearl: Zep 'never takes a possession off'

AUBURN | When Zep Jasper is on the floor, Bruce Pearl has absolutely no worries about his guard giving up or possibly slacking a little bit. Nope, the Auburn coach sees a player that doesn't give in at any time; something Pearl states isn't that common.

"He doesn't succumb to fatigue, and he plays hard for 40 minutes," Pearl said. "And you just don't find that. You rarely, rarely find players that won't take possessions off, and he never takes a possession off."

That fierceness and attitude have made Jasper one of the most important pieces on the 7-1 Tigers. The College of Charleston transfer started the season coming off the bench, but his defense and feisty play quickly made Pearl change after a couple of games. Jasper trails only Jabari Smith and K.D. Johnson in minutes at 25.6 per game, and his assist-to-turnover ratio (3.6-to-0.6) makes him extremely valuable.