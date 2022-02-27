Pearl: 'You can't push the panic button'

Shooting continues to be a struggle for this team, outside of Jabari Smith, and after a "great" outing from the point guards against Ole Miss, Wendell Green Jr. shot 2-of-15 and Zep Jasper was 0-of-2.

After Saturday's 67-62 loss at Tennessee, naturally, there were some concerns. Auburn has now lost three-straight road games and surrendered an 11-point second half lead to the Volunteers in the loss.

Auburn finished the month of February 5-3, with its three losses coming at Arkansas, at Florida and at Tennessee. The three losses come by a combined 10 points.

"Just to trust each other, and try to trust the process, and know that, like, if we can go on the road, not play very well, lose by 5 to Tennessee, not play very well against Florida and lose with a possession, not play great losing in overtime to Arkansas — you can’t push the panic button," Bruce Pearl said. "We know we can play better."

Auburn's been in a mini-slump recently, shooting under 40 percent four times this month and going on a six-game streak of shooting below 30 percent from beyond the arc.

Even with the struggles, Auburn is 13-3 in SEC play and a game ahead of Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee in the standings for the regular season title with two games to play.

Auburn's next two games are a trip to Starkville on Wednesday to play eighth-place Mississippi State and hosting seventh-place South Carolina on Saturday in the regular season finale.

With one win Auburn clinches a share of the SEC regular season title and if Auburn wins out it wins the title outright.

“We still control our own destiny," Jabari Smith said. "Still got a chance to win a championship, so just trying to move onto the next game and focus on winning these next two.”

For Smith, who scored 27 against Tennessee and has led Auburn in scoring for four-straight games, there's no extra pressure heading into the last two games.

“I feel like it’s no pressure," Smith said. "You know, same pressure that goes with every game, you know, just trying to get better and keep winning.”