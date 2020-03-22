Still, Bruce Pearl and his staff have to look forward and that includes rebuilding an Auburn roster that is expected to lose five seniors along with talented freshman Isaac Okoro.

There’s no question the right decisions have been made to suspend sports across all levels in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, but there’s also no question that it was a painful end for the student athletes and coaches.

AUBURN | The 2019-20 season ended abruptly for Auburn’s players looking to defend their SEC Tournament championship and make another run in the NCAA Tournament.

“Everybody is in the same boat and I don't think anybody is at all concerned about getting any kind of competitive advantage or disadvantage in recruiting. We're limited to simply the contact ability when we have to make contact,” said Pearl of recruiting during a dead period and a time of social isolation.

“But there is nothing on campus, nothing in person, nothing off campus. So, it changes the way we try to finish up this class and I think so much is going to get pushed back into the spring and even the early summer as we remake our roster.”

The Tigers signed three players in early period including five-star point guard Sharife Cooper, and are looking to add two or three more in the spring period, which is currently scheduled to run April 15 to May 20, assuming the NCAA doesn’t delay or modify the dates due to the pandemic.

Auburn is involved with a number of the nation’s top prospects including two five-stars, shooting guard Jalen Green, the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect, and forward Greg Brown, the nation’s No. 8 overall prospect. Other top targets and prospects of interest include four-star center Clifford Omoruyi, No. 36 overall, four-star power forward J.T. Thor, No. 56 overall, four-star center Dylan Cardwell, No. 125 overall, and three-star shooting guard Jayden Stone.

The Tigers are also heavily involved with two top 2021 prospects that could reclassify to 2020 in five-star small forward Jonathan Kuminga, No. 1 overall, and his teammate, four-star center Adama Sanogo, who is the No. 49 overall.

In addition, Auburn is involved with a number of transfers including Ohio State guard DJ Carton, a former five-star, Wichita State guard Jamarius Burton, Virginia Tech wing Landers Nolley II and Pitt point guard Trey McGowens.

“We're coming off a 2019 Final Four appearance and SEC Tournament championship -- and one of the seventh- or eighth-best records in college basketball this year. I'm not sure exactly what 25-6 is, but it's in the top 10,” Pearl said. “And we have a tremendous opportunity for some impact players. We're recruiting some impact players but we just have to do it over the phone, through text and we feel like we're in a great position, we've just got to see how it plays out.”

Auburn’s senior class, which includes point guard J’Von McCormick, shooting guard Samir Doughty, forward Danjel Purifoy and centers Austin Wiley and Anfernee McLemore, leaves as the winningest class in program history over four and three years, and came up one game short of tying last year’s seniors, who won 56 games over two seasons including a Final Four run last spring.

“Specifically for Auburn I think you can make a case that no team has lost more the last two years,” Pearl said. “We had five seniors last year, we had five seniors this year, and then Isaac Okoro if he does stay in the draft, I don't know that anybody probably in college basketball would be in a position to have lost more.”