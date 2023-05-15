"Last year, seven guys went from the G League got invited (to) the combine," Pearl said. "None of them got drafted. And so it's really, really hard to make that jump because there are so many guys that get invited to the combine that aren't going to get drafted."

That's special for Broome, but his coach, Bruce Pearl, knows he still has a long way to go before hearing his name called at the draft in June.

AUBURN | Johni Broome made a splash this past weekend at the G League Elite Camp, scoring 23 points while grabbing four rebounds in the first game on Saturday. The Auburn center played so well at the event in Chicago that he was one of eight players who earned an invite to this week's NBA Draft Combine.

Still, the Auburn coach admits that Broome certainly helped his cause with such a dominant performance, leading all scorers on Saturday and showcasing his defensive prowess, with Pearl stating the center has a high basketball IQ.

It will get more difficult this week as he goes up against the cream of the crop. The top 127 players hoping to start their professional careers in the NBA will all be there, and with that, the competition rises. But, if Broome can prove himself there, he has a chance of reaching the first round, a spot that Pearl knows is important for every player.

"Our feelings have always sort of been, 'Can you get yourself into that first round?'" Pearl said. "If you can get yourself into that first round, you need to go. It's hard to climb out of the second round. Guys that go second round, they're not the general manager's first pick, they do the two-way contract, they spend most of their time in the G League."

As for whether Pearl and his staff are rooting for Broome to have a big week, there is no doubt. At the same time, they also see major potential from the junior if here were to return to Auburn for another season.

"We're rooting for Johni. But on the other hand, we'd obviously love to have him back because, you know, he could be one of the best players preseason in college basketball next year," the coach said.

If Broome was to forego his college eligibility – he has until May 31 to withdraw from the draft – Pearl and his staff have a plan in place to replace his productivity.

"We're involved with some guys that are kind of waiting to see what he does," Pearl said. "I don't know they'll be as good as Johni, because obviously Johni had a terrific year, and next year could have an even better year. "