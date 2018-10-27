“His progression will really go a long way towards what kind of team we’re going to have this year,” Pearl said.

Bruce Pearl singled out sophomore Chuma Okeke as one whose improvement, assertiveness and consistency will go a long way in determining how successful the Tigers are in the 2018-19 season.

AUBURN | The player that will be one of the best barometers for No. 11 Auburn may come as a bit of a surprise.

Okeke is a skilled power forward who averaged 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.7 blocks per game as a true freshman last season. But he’s not a naturally assertive player, something Pearl is trying to bring out of him.

“I feel like he wants me to be more of a playmaker and just to be more aggressive overall, not to be as passive, but just to be more aggressive,” Okeke said.

“I feel like when I start to assert myself on the court, that will just open up the court more,” he added. “That will give other teammates opportunities to do more, for real. Like Bryce (Brown) and Jared (Harper), they're very aggressive, and they open up the court a lot, because the defense has to focus so much on them. I just feel like I could open the court up even more, too.”

In addition to being more assertive, Okeke has been working to improve his already good 3-point shooting. He was tied for the team lead last season making 39.1 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

“I'm really confident in my shot right now,” he said.

And the confidence in Okeke from his coaches and teammates is growing too.

“He’s having a good preseason,” Pearl said. “Chuma has made a lot of progress with his body. He’s very athletic. He’s got great instincts. He’s one of our smartest players. He is able to put himself in the right place at the right time, because he knows the game. He can guard multiple positions. He’s been a little bit more aggressive.”

Auburn hosts Lincoln Memorial in an exhibition game Friday at 7 p.m. CT. The season-opener is Nov. 6 against South Alabama at the Auburn Arena.