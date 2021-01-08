AuburnSports - Pearl updates status of JP, Sharife

Powell was injured late in the first half at TAMU last Saturday and did not make the trip to Ole Miss Wednesday.

Justin Powell remains day-to-day after suffering a concussion against Texas A&M while Sharife Cooper is still awaiting a ruling by the NCAA on his initial eligibility.

AUBURN | Auburn remains very thin at the point guard position going into Saturday’s game against Alabama.

“Justin was not able to go today,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said of Friday’s practice. “He is still day to day on that concussion protocol. He's evaluated every morning. You asked me a direct question, I'm going to give you a direct answer. So, no sir, he did not practice today.”

Cooper, one of the highest-rated signees in program history, has yet to play for the Tigers. He was able to return to practice a couple of weeks ago after sitting out for 72 days.

“We are still in the process of working with the NCAA,” Pearl said. “There’s been more dialogue over the last few days and we continue to remain hopeful that we’re going to get him back. But he’s not back as of 2:00 today.”

Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT Saturday on ESPN2.