Approximately 30 minutes after dancing at centercourt with his team, waving both arms while his team bounced in a circle around him, celebrating a 73-66 comeback victory over his former team, Bruce Pearl sat down in front of reporters, smiled and exhaled deeply.

Instead, Auburn nabbed its 10th win in the conference this season, staying alive in the hunt for SEC regular-season crown and seizing some confidence with another favorable home game on deck just over 40 hours later.

Auburn needed that win desperately. It was in danger of losing three straight conference games, of feeling helpless without star freshman Isaac Okoro back in the lineup, of dangerously straddling the fence of a top-4 conference seed and that oh-so-coveted double bye in the SEC Tournament.

"Well, we needed that one," was the first sentence of Pearl's opening statement following the win.

Through the first 25 minutes of game time, Auburn was trailing — trailing badly — to a team lower than it in the SEC standings for the third straight game, and was subpar on offense without Okoro for the third straight game.



But like they did during their seven-game winning streak two weeks ago — like they did when they went to overtime four times in the span of five games and won all of them — the Tigers found a way to pull it out, regardless of any statistics or trends stacked against them.

At halftime against Tennessee, Auburn was 10 for its last 70 from 3-point range over its last 125 minutes of basketball. And the Tigers couldn't stop Tennessee, which shot 52% from the floor and 42% from deep in the first half.

Then, led by 14 points from Samir Doughty in the final 20 minutes, Auburn ended the game on a 36-12 run, retook the lead after being down 17 with an 18-0 run and overall outscored the Vols 40-25 in the second half.

Basketball is a game of runs, and Auburn out-gunned Tennessee down the stretch. Now, Pearl wants that run — and that momentum — to extend over the Tigers' final four regular-season games, and into Nashville and the NCAA Tournament.

"We have to play every day, the rest of the way, like we did in the second half," Pearl said. "And if we do, we've got a chance."

A chance at what, exactly? Well, Auburn (10-4 SEC) remains within striking distance of Kentucky (12-2), with a head-to-head matchup on deck for this coming Saturday in Rupp Arena.

That's a tall order for Auburn however, as Kentucky has won every game since losing to the Tigers in Auburn Arena three weeks ago.

More so, Pearl feels Saturday's win, if capitalized on, gives Auburn a chance to close out strong and confident heading into the postseason. It was this time last season when Auburn started winning and didn't stop. Pearl knows a confident team playing its best basketball is all it takes to make some magic in March.

But before the madness begins, Auburn needs to hold serve in its final two home games against bottom-feeder Ole Miss (4-10 SEC) and recent riser Texas A&M (8-6).

Wins in those contests — which, if achieved, would give Auburn 20 straight wins at home — are positively vital for both conference and NCAA seeding, as it'll be tough sledding at Kentucky this weekend and at Tennessee on the last day of the regular season.

"We play two more at home — Ole Miss and Texas A&M," Pearl said. "That's what we've got left. It's kind of winding down."

The most important takeaway for Auburn needs to be tangible, however: playing the best basketball it can late in the season.

The Tigers feel they're capable of doing that. They know their formula for success, even without their second-leading scorer Okoro, whose timetable for return from a hamstring injury remains hazy.

"We've played 27 games," Doughty said. "... We know the type of team we have to be to win games. We haven't been a great offensive team. But when we play great defense, we're a hard team to beat.

"So we've got to know that, and coming into games we should have that on our mind."