"Look, I trust Wendell," the coach said. "Wendell is one of our key, key players. We're pretty hard to beat when he's really going."

That's not going to keep Pearl from trusting Green.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl likes using the term, "As Wen goes, we go." He says his point guard doesn't mind having that pressure placed on him. So, when Wendell Green struggles as he did on Saturday against Vanderbilt – he finished with five points on 2-of-14 shooting – it's not surprising that Auburn would walk away with a loss.

Putting him in better positions will be critical as Auburn (18-9, 8-6) tries to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive as the Tigers host Ole Miss on Wednesday night. In the first matchup between the two in January, Green had one of his best games of the season, scoring a team-high 32 points with seven assists, five rebounds and three steals to just two turnovers. The guard also finished perfect from the charity stripe, hitting all 11 attempts.

And while the Rebels come in losers of eight of their last nine games, there are things they can do that could give Auburn fits.

"An extending offensive rebounding team; ranked 31st in the country in offensive rebounding," Pearl said. "Very athletic."

The player Auburn needs to focus on is Matthew Murrell. The guard averages 14.4 points and 2.6 assists per game, both good for the team lead and put up a game-high 24 points against the Tigers in Oxford.

"Murrell is clearly one of the best guards in the league," Pearl said.

As for if he expects Ole Miss to give his team its best shot, Pearl says his team knows what to prepare for when the Rebels take the court.

"The two games they've won in conference have both been on the road," he said. So, there's not as much energy in their building right now, so they go on the road, and they'll be a lot of energy in the building. The guys will be playing with their hair on fire, and nothing to lose. A little bit of house money. Our guys know what's at stake. They understand that."

Auburn and Ole Miss tip off at 8 p.m. CT. The game airs on SEC Network.