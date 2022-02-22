Pearl: Slow starts due to lack of execution

Slow starts on offense have become a problem for Auburn as of late. In Saturday's loss at Florida, the Tigers didn't reach the 20-point mark until 2:09 left before halftime. Against Arkansas, also a defeat, Auburn finally reached 20 points with 1:48 to go in the first half. The Tigers fell behind 11-0 to Vanderbilt before scoring their first points, eventually pulling away for a 94-80 victory.

It's an issue that Bruce Pearl contributes to a couple of factors.

"I think it's a combination of us not executing," the Auburn coach said. "As the season progresses and the scouting reports get more detailed, and even in particular as you play an opponent for the second time, you've got to be able to change some things up."