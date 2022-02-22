Pearl: Slow starts due to lack of execution
Slow starts on offense have become a problem for Auburn as of late. In Saturday's loss at Florida, the Tigers didn't reach the 20-point mark until 2:09 left before halftime. Against Arkansas, also a defeat, Auburn finally reached 20 points with 1:48 to go in the first half. The Tigers fell behind 11-0 to Vanderbilt before scoring their first points, eventually pulling away for a 94-80 victory.
It's an issue that Bruce Pearl contributes to a couple of factors.
"I think it's a combination of us not executing," the Auburn coach said. "As the season progresses and the scouting reports get more detailed, and even in particular as you play an opponent for the second time, you've got to be able to change some things up."
Against the Gators, Auburn struggled to hold onto the ball, turning it over nine times in the first half while shooting 33.3 percent from the field. In the loss to the Razorbacks, the Tigers had 11 turnovers while shooting 26.5 percent before the break.
"We've turned the ball over some, some live-ball turnovers," Pearl acknowledged. "We just need to keep trying to shoot—Jabari's shooting the ball great, but we as a team haven't shot it as well."
Outside of Smith, the Tigers made just one three-pointer versus Florida, coming from center Walker Kessler. Wendell Green Jr. and K.D. Johnson, two players struggling with their shot, combined to finish 0-for-8. Per Pearl, it's keeping the Tigers from peaking as a team.
"'Hey, if—when we start playing our best is when we start to get hot if we start making shots from 3 and free,'" Pearl said. "And we haven't done that."