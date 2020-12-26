AuburnSports - Pearl's squad atop the SEC in non-con play over last five seasons

“The kids knew going in that if we won today, we would be 53-7 in the last five years in the non-conference. Not for three years, not for four year but for five years, Auburn has got the best non-conference record in the SEC,” Pearl said after the win. “And I think one of the things I want to have Cody do in this break is talk about some of the teams that we beat. It's not just beating mid-majors. We've had some great, great wins. But obviously that's something I'm extremely proud of.”

Over the last five years, Auburn has gone 53-7 in non-conference play, the best in the SEC over that span.

As for some of the wins Pearl was referring to, Auburn has defeated Memphis (2020), Richmond (2019), Iowa State (2019), Washington (2018), Xavier (2018), Arizona (2018) and Texas Tech (2016), among others, to achieve that non-conference record.

“One of my main things when I got to Tennessee and when I came to Auburn was, 'We are not going to be a cellar-dweller,.'” Pearl said. “We were not going to be a ball and chain around the league. We weren't going to have an RPI in the mid-200s coming out of the non-conference. So we were going to be competitive in the non-conference.”

Even with the recent accomplishments and non-conference record, Pearl recognizes Auburn isn’t a household name in the SEC, yet.

“And the reason I point that out is that we're not a household name in the SEC, nor do we deserve to be. But we're also not a one-trick pony. It wasn't just a Final Four team,” Pearl said. “This team now, you know, did what they needed to do. We still have one more non-conference game at Baylor. That will be tough to get. But we will still hold on that record. Part of the non-conference is preparing for the league, and so ready or not, here it comes."

Auburn now rides a five-game winning streak into a Dec. 30 matchup with Arkansas.

One of the lone upperclassmen on the roster who’s been around for a majority of that 53-7 non-conference record, Jamal Johnson, knows how important carrying that momentum into SEC play is.

“Yeah, so coach has been telling us the last couple week that we have a chance to be the winningest program in non-conference play in the SEC in the last five years so we’ve been thinking about that in the back of our heads so every game we come out and try and prove that and win that,” Johnson said after the Appalachian State game.

Auburn players will return to campus on Dec. 26 to resume practice before starting SEC play against the 8-0 Razorbacks.



