AuburnSports - Pearl reloads Auburn's roster

Below is a position-by-position look at how Auburn will line up this season.

The Tigers lost five players to transfer or the NBA Draft and could lose a sixth if JT Thor elects to stay in the draft. With the addition of Sills, Auburn has six incoming players with two signees and four transfers set to enroll this summer.

Pearl landed Arkansas transfer Desi Sills Tuesday night, which could be the final piece to rebuilding Auburn’s roster for the 2021-22 season.

AUBURN | If this is it, Bruce Pearl and his staff deserve a ton of credit.

POINT GUARD

Transfers Zep Jasper and Wendell Green Jr. will compete for the starting point guard position. Jasper averaged 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game as a junior at College of Charleston last season. Green averaged 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists as a freshman at Eastern Kentucky. Both are dangerous from 3-point range or driving to the basket.

Sills was a point guard coming out of high school and could fill in as AU’s No. 3 point if needed, which would be a big bonus.

WING

Allen Flanigan is Auburn’s top returning playmaker after averaging 14.2 points and 5.2 rebounds last season. He could be joined in the starting lineup by Sills, who averaged 7.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as a junior at Arkansas, but two of his best games came against Auburn with 23 points on 4 of 7 3-pointers Dec. 30 and 22 points on 7 of 12 field goals and 8 of 10 free throws on Jan. 20.

There should be plenty of competition and depth at the wing position. Devan Cambridge has played in 54 games and started 15 in his first two seasons at Auburn. Chris Moore saw his minutes increase over the course of his freshman season and Trey Alexander is one of the highest-rated shooting guards to ever sign with Auburn.

If AU wants to go big, forwards Jaylin Williams or Jabari Smith could even slide over to the wing.

FORWARD

Williams started 23 games, mainly at center last season, but should be able to return to his more natural position in 2021-22. He’s a very versatile big man who can score inside and outside, rebound, block shots and is one of the team’s best passers.

Smith, a 5-star and the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2021 class, is the highest-rated player to ever sign with the Tigers. He’s the definition of a stretch-4 with the ability to handle the ball and score inside and out. It will be hard to keep him out of the lineup and even harder to keep him at AU for more than one season.

CENTER

This position got a big boost with the addition of North Carolina transfer Walker Kessler. His minutes were limited as a freshman at UNC but the former 5-star and nation’s No. 24 prospect in the 2020 class, could very well be a stretch-5 in AU’s system. Kessler has good hands and body control in the paint, can block shots and extend his range out to the 3-point line.

Dylan Cardwell showed his talent and potential as a true freshman last season and has the potential to be one of AU’s most improved players in year two. He’s got plenty of athleticism for a big and is working to extend his shooting range out to the 3-point line.

Babatunde Akingbola is one of the team’s leaders and hardest workers. He’s got basketball skills too, especially in rebounding and blocking shots.