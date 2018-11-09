“I've always scheduled as difficult as I possibly can,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “You have to build a resume to be able to put yourself in position to get into the tournament. And the way to advance in the tournament is to get good seeding. And the way to get good seeding is to win and play a tough schedule.”

The Huskies are only the second ranked non-conference opponent to play against a ranked Tigers’ team in Auburn. The first, UNLV, beat the AU 104-85 in 1987.

AUBURN | No. 25 Washington has something in common with those ultra-successful UNLV teams of the 1980’s and early 90’s. And it’s not the Runnin’ Rebels’ high-octane offense or pressing defense.

This Washington team also has something in common with those talented Syracuse teams over the last four decades — Jim Boeheim’s matchup 2-3 zone defense. And it’s got Pearl very concerned.

“This team couldn’t be any more unique than any team we’re going to play against,” Pearl said. “They’ll play 40 minutes of a Syracuse 2-3 zone. They’ve got seven of their top scorers from a year ago. They’ve got 96 percent of their minutes from a year ago. This is a very, very veteran team, picked to finish in the top two or three in Pac-12. They’ve got a bunch of guys with seven-foot wingspans.

“So no matter how you try to duplicate in practice what that zone is gonna look like and the length that you have, you just simply can't do it.”

Senior Matisse Thybulle, the returning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, will work at the top of that zone. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 11.2 points a year ago with a school-record 101 steals and team-high 49 blocks.

Pearl said the key to defeating the zone isn’t shooting over it and making a lot of 3-pointers. It comes down to not turning the ball over, which will make point guard Jared Harper’s matchup against Thybulle a crucial one.

Harper had 13 assists and just one turnover in Auburn’s opening 101-58 win over South Alabama Tuesday. Washington opened the season with a 73-55 win over Western Kentucky the same night.

“They create more turnovers than anybody else in the Pac-12 a year ago, more steals more turnovers more blocks — playing the 2-3 zone,” he said. “Deflections. Rim protection. It'll probably the best zone that I've ever gone up against.

“That doesn't mean we can't score, that doesn't mean we don't have good stuff. That doesn't mean we don't think there's some things we can do against it. But it'll be a really, really unique challenge. Excited about the opportunity.”

Tip-off at Auburn Arena is set for 8:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.