AuburnSports - Pearl plans to utilize new process to start practice

Because of the turnover that Pearl is dealing with, he’s got a new plan for the start of practices.

Auburn introduced six new players to the roster last season. This year, Pearl has added five newcomers and two scholarship spots remain open — making it possible for seven new faces to be on Auburn’s roster next year.

In the era of one-and-dones, the transfer portal and the G-League, heavy roster turnover is forcing coaches to adjust.

“I’ll tell you one thing that I’m going to do a little differently this year. When we start individual workouts when the guys come back, I may not start team practice right away where I’m actually going to start teaching our system. I actually may take some of the time and watch them play pickup,” Pearl said at Auburn’s AMBUSH alumni event. “Because I want to see what Walker [Kessler] can do, I want to see what Jabari [Smith] can do, I want to see what Wendell [Green Jr.] and Zep [Jasper] can do, I want to see what Desi [Sills] can do before I put them in a system coaching. I’ve never done that before. That’s just how new the roster is so I can learn a little bit more about them — what they’re like without structure.”

For Pearl, because of COVID impacting visits, he hasn’t seen some of his newcomers play in quite awhile.

Zep Jasper, Pearl has yet to see in-person, just on Zoom.

Wendell Green Jr., Pearl saw once while on a recruiting visit to see Sharife Cooper play years ago, but was not recruiting Green at the time.

Walker Kessler is a guy Pearl said he hasn’t seen since the state tournament when he was in high school over a year ago.

Pearl hasn’t been able to see Jabari Smith in over a year, too.

The only one Pearl has seen was Desi Sills, when Sills was lighting up Auburn in an Arkansas uniform.

And with the possibility of two more newcomers on the way in, Pearl needs to see what he’s got. For now, Pearl says when asked how good Auburn will be this year, he says he knows about as much as the fans asking.

“You know, people ask me, how good we’re gonna be, right? And I go, ‘Look, you’ve seen my guards on tape as much as I have,’” Pearl said.



