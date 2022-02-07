Pearl on Smith's low shot attempts: 'That's on me'

In fact, during crunch time with the No. 1 Tigers battling the Bulldogs in a close game, Smith attempted just one shot in the final 3:05, a basket following him grabbing an offensive rebound after a Jaylin Williams miss. So if the adage is to get the ball to your best player down the stretch, Auburn ignored it.

On Saturday, Jabari Smith didn’t have his best game in Auburn’s 74-72 victory over Georgia. The freshman finished with seven points, making two shots on only seven attempts, including 1-of-3 from behind the three-point line.

“That’s on me that he only got seven shots as opposed to, let’s say he got 27 shots and shot a bad percentage,” the Auburn coach said. “His job is to take and make good shots, and my job is to get him more of those, and I’m obviously not doing a very good job of it.”

It was the lowest number of attempts from the field for Smith since his collegiate debut. Against Morehead State, he shot the ball just six times but played 21 minutes, tied for his season-low. Against the Bulldogs, Smith was on the floor for 31 minutes, finishing with six rebounds, an assist and four turnovers.

The performance didn’t seem to rattle the player many are expecting to be the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft. Per Pearl, business was as usual with Smith when the coach saw him this week.

“Just the same,” Pearl said. “Just very much going about his routine. Very much the same. If he had a better coach, he’d get more shots, but he’s got to overcome me.”