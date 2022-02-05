Pearl on road support: 'Our kids appreciate it'

"I think our kids appreciate it," Pearl said. "Jabari stands next to me during the anthem and pretty much every time right before the anthem plays whether we're at home or on the road … he almost always comments on the support."

That is becoming a norm as the Tigers continue winning, 18 straight at this point, and Auburn fans start taking over arenas throughout the SEC. The team, including star Jabari Smith, is taking notice.

The game is in Stegeman Coliseum. So naturally, the floor will have Georgia's red and black on it instead of the familiar Auburn orange and blue, but make no mistake. Saturday's tussle between the No. 1 Tigers and Bulldogs in Athens will likely feel and sound like a home game for Bruce Pearl's side.

Auburn defeated Georgia, 83-60, on January 19 in Auburn Arena as six Tigers finished with double-digit points led by Walker Kessler's 15. Pearl expects a much closer game against the Bulldogs this time, noting how well Tom Crean's team plays at home.

"We split with Georgia last year," the Auburn coach said. "It's hard to beat a good team twice."

The game will likely take on extra meaning for four of Auburn's starters (Kessler, Smith, Zep Jasper and K.D. Johnson) who all hail from the Peach State, especially for Johnson, who returns to Athens after spending his freshman season playing for the Dawgs. That's where tickets are in hot demand.

"Of course, our kids from Georgia will have a lot of tickets," Pearl said. "But for a lot of them, the drive to Auburn Arena isn't much further than the drive to Stegeman Coliseum, for those Atlanta kids."

Still, Pearl knows that it won't matter how many Auburn fans are in the arena if his team isn't ready to battle the Bulldogs.

"You know we talk about on the road you don't need fans, you need witnesses, so hopefully we have plenty of witnesses on Saturday," Pearl said. "But that's not going to help us guard Georgia. We've got to guard them ourselves."