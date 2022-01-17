Pearl on No. 2 ranking: 'We've got to get better'

The Tigers have never been ranked No. 1 before, and that will be the case for at least another week.

Auburn basketball was hoping for history on Monday when the AP Poll came out, but instead had to settle for tying history and being ranked No. 2 in the country.

"We've got to get better. That's going to be my message to the team," Pearl said. "Our whole thing this year — which, it kind of is every year, but this has been our focus — is just keep doing the things, you know, to put us in a position for God to bless us with how we're training and how we're preparing and how we're working. You know, stay humble and hungry.

"And then, let's just keep getting better throughout the season and hope that we're good enough at that moment to win. So, we've gotten a lot better, but we weren't good enough to beat UConn at the time we played UConn. And so, that's still our focus. Nothing changes."

Auburn's 1,482 AP votes was not enough to edge out Gonzaga who had 1,486. Auburn did receive 36 first place votes to Gonzaga's 25, though.

On the year Auburn is 16-1 and 5-0 in SEC play, with some of its best wins over LSU, at Alabama, Florida and in the Bahamas against Loyola Chicago.

Auburn is No. 20 in KenPom strength of schedule compared to Gonzaga, who's No. 182. The Bulldogs do hold wins over UCLA, Texas and Texas Tech.

"I think, based at this time, we should be No. 1 based on our resume, based on, you know 10-1 versus Quad I and II, 5-0 on the road, our strength of schedule, whatever it is," Pearl said. "But that doesn't mean we're the best team in the country, and I'm not saying that."

The Tigers host Georgia this Wednesday and then No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday. It won't be easy, but two wins would likely result in moving up to No. 1.

For Pearl though, it's about continuing to win and improve for the end of the season.

"I think we're one of the top 20 teams in the country," Pearl said. "I think we're one of the top five or six teams in our league. As far as where we wind up, that's where we wind up. That's how you play the season. So, we've just got to continue to do the things that we're doing and know we've got to get better if we're going to continue to win."

Point guard Wendell Green Jr. feels the same.

"Rather be No. 1 in April," Green said on Twitter.

