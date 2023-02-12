Dennis Gates' team's tournament chances certainly improved with the victory over the Volunteers, but it might be the Pearl's Tigers that need the win on Tuesday the most. Auburn has lost five of its last six games, including three straight after the 77-69 loss to No. 3 Alabama. That puts Mizzou, Auburn and Kentucky, who lost at Georgia on Saturday, in a three-way tie for fourth place and the last double-bye in the SEC Tournament.

"Missouri will come in on Tuesday, absolutely on fire, because that's a game—we've still got a really good number, and they're still trying to get themselves on the bubble," Pearl said. "I'm not sure exactly where they're at, but I think they're right there—first four in, first four out; I apologize if I don't have the right one; I just know they're really close, and they're fighting to go to the tournament."

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl could not have possibly foreseen what Missouri would do at No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday night – DeAndre Gholston hit a 30-footer at the buzzer to give the Tigers the victory – but he was certain of what kind of team Auburn will face on Tuesday.

And, if Auburn has struggled in the past six games, Mizzou has thrived. The Tigers have won five of their last six games, including victories against the Vols and No. 12 Iowa State, and present yet another matchup problem with the size of their guards. Kobe Brown, who leads the team with 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, is 6-foot-8, while D'Moi Hodge (14.1 ppg) is 6-foot-4, and Gholston (10.5 ppg) is 6-foot-5.

For Pearl, it is about his team getting better in every category for them to come out with a victory against Mizzou.

"We need to be more than ready to play," he said. "We need to play better. We need to shoot better. We need to make plays on both ends of the floor better. We need more guys to step up. I've got to do a better job. We need all that. It won't be because we're worrying... it doesn't matter who we're playing."

And, if anyone is concerned about Pearl getting his Tigers in the right mindset heading into the game despite three straight tough losses, the coach put their mind at ease after Saturday's game.

"Don't worry about me getting them ready," Pearl said. "Missouri's really good ... It’s going to be a really, really hard-fought game. And now, the NCAA Tournament is in play and on the line. We talked about that after the game.”