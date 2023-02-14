A lot is on the line for the Tigers as they host their fellow Tigers in Neville Arena. The winner of the game will get a game up for the final double-bye in the SEC Tournament, while Auburn needs to snap a three-game losing streak and notch a victory that would help its NCAA Tournament resume.

"They're all big, but I think this is the biggest game of the year for us this year," the coach said.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl put it as bluntly as possible: Auburn's matchup against Missouri on Tuesday evening is as significant as they come.

And, while Pearl knows not everyone can make it to the Plains for a 6 p.m. tip-off on a Tuesday, he pleaded with those who do have tickets but won't be able to attend to find someone who can.

"We want to remind our season-ticket holders -- who know can't make every game -- we don't want their tickets to go unused," Pearl said. "That's so very, very important. So all they have to do is simply log into their account and transfer their tickets by putting in a name and an email address for the recipient."

As for the matchup, Auburn will face yet another team with a size advantage at the guard position, including Kobe Brown (6-foot-8), who is in contention for SEC Player of the Year. The senior leads the Tigers with 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Overall, Missouri is 13th in the nation in scoring offense, putting up 82.1 points per game.

"They just went to Tennessee, beat Tennessee and scored 86 at Tennessee, "Pearl said. "We scored 43. You do the math. This is a really, really good offensive team, really hard to guard team."

Chris Moore, who might at times be forced to guard Brown during the game, knows how difficult the star will be to defend but is confident that he and his teammates can slow the guard down.

"What stands out to me about his game is definitely his quick trigger on the shot," Moore said. "He has a very quick trigger for somebody with size. That's something that's always helped him in his game, and I feel like we've just got to key in like we've been doing with a lot of key matchups lately. Just key in and just follow our scout."

After putting Texas A&M on the free throw line 39 times and Alabama 17 in the second half alone on Saturday, Moore knows what Auburn must do to keep Missouri, who shoots 75.5 percent from the charity stripe, from getting too many free shots.

"Our key to not fouling as much is we just got to learn to stop playing with our hands," he said. "It's definitely just on us."

Auburn and Missouri tip off at 6 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN2.