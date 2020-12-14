AuburnSports - Pearl: Malzahn has 'an awful lot to be proud of'

"Yesterday was a tough day here on campus. And I just, obviously, being an old ball coach, you hate to see another old ball coach leave the program. And so, I have so much respect for Gus and Kristi and that coaching staff and that family. I've learned so much from them. I've absolutely taken their lead. Gus has been the leader of our coaches. You know, people don't give him near enough credit for how he did lead our coaching staff in so many ways. He is a dear friend. I feel fortunate to be his friend.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl spoke to the media Monday afternoon to preview Auburn's upcoming game against Texas Southern. He also took the time to comment on Gus Malzahn, who was let go as head football coach Sunday following his eighth season.

"He understands the job as well as anybody. And nobody had a higher expectation for Auburn football than Gus Malzahn. Nobody. Even our most passionate fans. Gus expected to win national championships, compete for national championships, and he held himself to that standard. So, therefore, in talking to him, I think he has an awful lot to be proud of for what they accomplished. I always admired how he always had his locker room. How his kids loved him. They played for him. Always had great coaches. Great character (?), chemistry and culture. And he had an understanding that he would have liked to have been able to win a little bit more. So, want to wish him the very, very best.

"Last thing I'll say is one of the greatest thing about being here at Auburn is being around the amazing people that I'm around. I get to be around coaches like Butch Thompson or been around coach Pat Dye and had a chance to earn his respect. And coach Malzahn. We've got the greatest soccer coaches, the greatest baseball coaches, and golf coaches. We're so fortunate. And I'm so fortunate to be a member of this coaching staff."

Pearl was also asked about his favorite memory of Malzahn...

"The timely text messages. The text messages when only another coach would know when you needed to hear that. Gus came in and talked to my team, my first year. My first year was like varsity and JV. I'm sending my guys out there, and they are just talking about being outnumbered. He came into my locker room before we went to the SEC Tournament, and he told our guys how much he enjoyed watching them play and compete knowing they were outnumbered. After that talk, we went to Nashville, and we won three games and I think his talk had a lot to do with it. Now, we had some trash-talking events on the golf course that were a lot of fun. But more than anything, to just earn his respect and become a friend."