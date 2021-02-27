AuburnSports - Pearl lets 'Al be Al' against Vols

Due to issues with Sharife Cooper’s eligibility and then a subsequent injury to Cooper and Justin Powell, Flanigan has, at times, had to take over starting point guard duties.

The Arkansas native has not only been thrust into a much larger role after playing just 13.8 minutes per game his freshman season, he’s been thrust into an unnatural role.

And, as one might expect when playing a brand new position, he struggled at times.

But on Saturday, Bruce Pearl made the switch. Jamal Johnson played starting point guard and Flanigan went back to his natural position.

“We did make an adjustment. I decided to play Al at his best position and let Al be Al,” Pearl said after the game.

The switch paid dividends as Flanigan had his best — and cleanest — game in awhile. He finished with 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists and just two turnovers.

Playing point guard has caused an uptick in turnovers for Flanigan, who’s averaging 3.5 per game and had seven against Florida.

When Flanigan got back in his natural position, though, he looked much more comfortable.

He felt like it, too.

“It helped a lot, as you see,” Flanigan said of not being the primary point guard. “The confidence of me just being my natural habitat, natural space out there on the floor relieves a lot of pressure off me.”

After playing 36 minutes, Pearl told his “workhorse” Flanigan, to get some rest.

“He plays the whole game. And we ask him to do so very much,” Pearl said. “He's a workhorse. I mean, he is a workhorse. If I was a better horseman, I would know what kind of horse to call Allen. I can't call him a thoroughbred, but he's got a little thoroughbred in him. And he's not a Clydesdale. They're too slow. And he's not a plow horse because he's a better athlete than a plow horse. But I'll tell you what -- he's a Flanigan! A Flanigan. They're going to grind now. They're tough. They're physical. They're hard on themselves. But he was a load in there today.”

Now the “workhorse” and Auburn will get some rest before quickly turning to a trip to take on Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday followed by the regular-season finale against Mississippi State in a week.