Pearl: ‘Jabari will learn to fight back with his actions’

“Jabari will learn to fight back with his actions. I appreciate his passion, though, and I appreciate the fact he's not backing down to the talk or the physicality.”

"Jabari is going to get everybody's best shot. He's going to be one of the first guys on everybody's scouting report,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “They're hitting him, they're being physical with him, and why wouldn't you be against an 18-year-old?

Jabari Smith, Auburn’s prized freshman, is not above mixing it up with opposing players and coaches including legendary Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, who is second in career NCAA wins with 982.

AUBURN | A technical foul for exchanging words with the Syracuse bench. A second technical in the next game against UCF Wednesday night.

Pearl added that there was “a lot more to that story” of Smith’s words directed at Boeheim, but declined to elaborate. Earlier this year, Boeheim was quoted by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel in regards to Walker Kessler’s decision to leave North Carolina and eventually transfer to Auburn.

“Why Walker Kessler would leave there is beyond me,” Boeheim told Thamel. “He’s going to get the ball 25 times a game there. It’s just wounded pride. That’s crazy.”

Smith confirmed that there was a little bad blood going into the final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis, which the Tigers won 89-68.

“The game was kind of personal for my teammates and stuff, so, I was just a little fired up,” Smith said. “Made a shot and said something I wasn’t supposed to say. I deserved the tech, that’s really not me. I was a little fired up and just chirped at them a little bit, that was all.”

Against the Knights, Smith’s technical came shortly after a foul on a teammate early in the second half.

“He made a hard foul on my teammate and I just, reacted,” he said. “It wasn't really nothing, really. Just got us more pumped up and got us ready to go.”

Smith made a big 3-pointer shortly after the tech and finished the 85-68 win over UCF with 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. He had 22 points against the Syracuse and leads AU averaging 16.9 points per game.

Smith is second on the team averaging 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He’s also shooting .469 from the floor and leads the team with 16 made 3-pointers.

“Well, I want him to be a complete player,” said Pearl. “You know, I want him to be inside and out. I want him to be able to guard multiple positions, and, I just want him to affect winning. And that's all he cares about. That's all he cares about. He wants to help the team win.”

Smith will try to help the Tigers improve to 7-1 on the season against Yale Saturday. Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

“You play against teams like this, they run such great stuff that they challenge your defense because it’s so hard to guard,” said Pearl. “Veteran team. Athletic. Quick. Our advantage would be our size. They’re a very undersized team … So our size and our length will be to our advantage if we can chase them off that three-point line.

“We rely on turning people over, and they just won’t turn it over much because they do such a good job of handling it. So, a good challenge. It’s an early tip Saturday, an early tip, so not a lot of time to get ready for them.”