Pearl: Jabari's mentality reason he should be top pick

Smith arrived at Auburn as the highest-rated recruit in program history and lived up to the billing, leading the Tigers with 16.9 points per game while being a menace on both sides of the floor. At times he seemed unguardable as his 6-foot-10 frame could rise above defenders and get his shot off. His talent was immediately visible, and his coach saw how special he was early in the season.

"What makes him No. 1 is that for his size, he's the best jump-shooter I've seen in college in 20 years," Pearl said. "He can guard 1 through 5. He impacts the game offensively and defensively."

A day after hyping up the Auburn crowd in Omaha during the Tigers' victory over Stanford, Bruce Pearl was hyping up one of his players, Jabari Smith, two days before the 2022 NBA Draft. The coach, never afraid to tell you exactly how he feels, was sure to say why his star player should be the top overall pick on Thursday night in Brooklyn.

"I never really thought about him being the No. 1 player taken in the draft until, probably, the UConn game," Pearl said. "And then, when I saw him compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis, three nights in a row against, you know, really good teams — 'OK. This one here's different. This one here is different.'"

Holding the first pick, the Orlando Magic haven't tipped their hats on where they lean as far as their selection. Smith, Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren are considered the elite of the draft, with each player having a case of why they should be selected first overall. Of course, Pearl is biased for Smith, but he's confident that the team that drafts him will get a player who will make a significant impact at the next level.

"The reason why he goes one, and the reason why he's going to be an NBA All-Star is because of the mentality," the coach said. "You can't be that good of a jump-shooter without the mentality and the mental toughness to want the shot and to take the shot and believe the shot is going in every time it leaves his hand. It's the same ball flight and same rotation. It's the same every time he touched it. That's what the great ones have."

And why should the Magic take him?

"He is going to make Orlando win," Pearl said. "Orlando's got really good pieces, really good coaching. They've got a really good front office. They've got really good pieces. They need someone to go in there and make them win, and he'll do that—with his mentality."

That mindset helped him become an All-American as a freshman, leading Auburn to its first-ever No. 1 ranking in the poll and the SEC regular-season title. Starting Thursday, one team will have the pleasure of having Smith and his talents on their roster.