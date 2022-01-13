Pearl: Jabari's 'exceeded my expectations'

When you are a five-star recruit, No. 6 in the entire country and, oh yeah, the highest-ranked player to ever sign with a program, pressure is going to come as soon as you arrive on campus. That was the case for Jabari Smith Jr., as he arrived on the Plains with a lot of hype and attention.

Leading No. 4 Auburn (15-1) with 16.1 points per game, including a career-high 25 on Tuesday against Alabama, Smith has shown that he's not just a scorer but someone who can do it on both ends of the floor. The freshman is posting 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and showing the attitude of someone still learning the game.

"He wants to get better," Pearl said. "When he doesn't do something, and we call him out on it, he'll get to the next play and try to improve on it."

The 81-77 victory over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa showcased all of his skills as he recorded four blocks and two steals along with seven boards in 34 minutes of play. He's continued to come up big in clutch situations, putting a dagger in Florida's hopes this past Saturday with a three-pointer after the Gators had cut Auburn's lead to one. He's also done it with a quiet confidence that his coach admires.

"I don't think any level of success is going to change him," Pearl said.

Yet the biggest compliment came when Smith's coach talked about his jump shot. Pearl has had a lot of great shooters during his career, but for him, the freshman stands out among all of them.

"I mean, I knew he was a great jump shooter; I just didn't know he was going to be the best jump shooter I ever coached," Pearl said.