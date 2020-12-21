AuburnSports - Pearl hoping to get Cooper situation resolved 'sooner than later'

Though, head coach Bruce Pearl is still hopeful he’ll suit up for Auburn this year.

The NCAA is still in the process of reviewing his eligibility.

Seven games into the season, Auburn remains without its second-highest rated player ever, Sharife Cooper.

"We're hoping it's going to get resolved,” Pearl said. “We're hoping that they make a decision. We'd love to have that decision, you know, sooner than later. But, yes, we are still hopeful."

Even while unable to play, Cooper has been attending home games and cheering on his teammates.

While usually off to the side in the bleachers during games, against Troy, Cooper was seen wearing sweats and going through light warmups before the game. He also sat at the back of the bench during the game rather than in the bleachers.

Cooper was the No. 22 player in the class of 2020 and, at the time of signing, the highest-rated player in Auburn history.



