"If not for a random drug test at the end of his junior year in an NCAA Tournament game, [Lofton] probably would have never detected it and it could have killed him," Pearl said. "He was lucky, but he fought it. He fought it as privately as best he possibly could. But he had a lot of support from his team and that’s part of the reason we created AUTLIVE."

Lofton beat the disease his senior year, prompting Pearl, then at Tennessee, to create the OUTLIVE program in Knoxville.

Former Tennessee player Chris Lofton, who is the conference's all-time leader in 3-point makes with 431, underwent a random drug test his junior season that ultimately found cancer.

The program seamlessly transitioned from Tennessee to Auburn when Pearl did the same. But the Vols didn't keep the campaign like Pearl asked them to.

"The one thing I asked Tennessee to do when I left was would they keep the OUTLIVE program," Pearl said. "And the answer was they kind of felt like it had out-lived its shelf life. My response was cancer hasn’t out-lived its."

Pearl is sure the same won't occur when his time at Auburn comes to a close some day.

"I'm hoping long after I go that Auburn basketball will continue this program," Pearl said. "It has nothing to do with me."

This year's edition of AUTLIVE is set for this Saturday against Kentucky in one of the biggest matchups of the college basketball season thus far. Pearl and his family are contributing $25,000 to the initiative to help buy AUTLIVE shirts for the student section, and to get the ball rolling in general.

Pearl is also bringing the same agency that was at the Mike Slive Invitational in Birmingham last month to offer free cancer screenings on the Auburn Arena concourses during the Kentucky game. Pearl said 70-plus men over 40 years old were screened in Birmingham in December.

"My number was a good number; I felt somewhat relieved," Pearl said of getting screened himself in December. "And if the number wasn’t good, I would have thought, gosh, if I had gotten this thing checked six months earlier, maybe my number will be different and I’d have a better chance to survive. So, just want to encourage everybody for that."

All proceeds from the AUTLIVE campaign will go directly to cancer patients in the state of Alabama.

"It’s a huge weekend for us," Pearl said. "We have been saying that the best way to outlive cancer is to detect it early and that still is the case. ... Hey, we’re going to get through this and come out on the other side and outlive it."