Pearl: Flanigan return 'a possibility' against Gators

Due to medical issues, Allen Flanigan missed Tuesday’s matchup, an 81-66 Auburn victory against South Carolina. With the Tigers preparing to host Florida on Saturday, the junior’s status is still in question.

“Allen won’t be available for practice today,” Bruce Pearl said. “We hope to get him back for Saturday. That’s definitely a possibility.”

Flanigan returned from an Achilles injury three games ago against Murray State, logging 12 minutes off the bench. His time on the court rose to 29 minutes in Auburn’s SEC opener against LSU due to Devan Cambridge being out after testing positive for COVID. The extended playing time had no ill effects on Flanigan, Pearl said on Monday, but the guard was scratched hours before tip-off against South Carolina earlier this week.