"I said for the first, like, 15 minutes that was great basketball," Pearl said. "We played really well. We played really hard. It was hard for them to score."

The Tigers, once leading by 18 points, had scored just two points in the last 4:50 of the first half and allowed the Patriots to climb back within seven. Seeing the players' reactions, the coach felt his team needed a pep talk.

When Bruce Pearl walked into the locker room at halftime of Monday night's game against George Mason, he noticed that a lot of his players were hanging their heads.

What he said helped as the Patriots, after making a free throw to start the second half to cut it to six, never got any closer as the Tigers pulled away for a 70-52 season-opening victory. Junior forward Chris Moore admitted Pearl's speech helped the team refocus going into the final 20 minutes.

"I feel like that speech helped us out a lot because we kind of came out, we kind of went flat in the second part of the first half, and as a team, you always want to go with coach's plan and make sure you execute it you it the best way you can, and we kind of felt like we didn't towards the end of the first half," Moore said. "Him giving us that speed really helped us a lot."

That energy and focus will be critical again on Friday night as the Tigers host the South Florida Bulls, a team Auburn struggled against offensively last season. Pearl recognizes that the Bulls are solid defensively, holding the Tigers to 10 points in the first 15 minutes of last year's matchup in Tampa.

"They guard you, they scout you, they take away things that you're good at," the coach said. "They were as prepared for us as any team we played against. And it was obviously a real struggle. The things they did defensively really bothered us. And we had a hard time scoring."

Auburn scored 58 points against the Bulls last November, the second-lowest output of the season. Pearl expects it to be another defensive battle on Friday.

"They'll guard us the same way, so we'll have to do a better job executing ourselves offensively, but at the same time, continue to guard them because it's not going to be a high-scoring game," the coach said.

Auburn and USF tip off at 7 p.m. CT in Neville Arena. The game airs on ESPN+/SEC Network+.