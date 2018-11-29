But there’s one area Auburn is struggling in and fifth-year coach Bruce Pearl is determined to get it right before conference play begins in January.

The Tigers, 6-1 with the only loss to then-No. 1 Duke, lead the SEC in scoring offense, are third in scoring defense and 3-point shooting, and second in rebounding margin.

AUBURN | The numbers don’t lie. No. 8 Auburn is off to a strong start.

The Tigers are currently 12th in the SEC shooting .657 from the free throw line after making 12-of-20 (60 percent) in a 99-49 win over Saint Peter’s Wednesday night.

A year ago, Auburn shot a conference-leading .774 from the charity stripe.

“We got to improve from the foul line,” Pearl said. “I don’t know if I’ve mentioned that, but I’m concerned with our free-throw percentage. It’s not good. It’ll cost us in close games. We’re working really hard to improve it. Every man’s got to be accountable.”

It’s already played a part. In the six-point loss to the Blue Devils, Auburn was just 5-of-9 (.556) from the free throw line.

Several individual players have got off to a slow start from the free throw line this season including senior Bryce Brown, who is shooting .682 after shooting .775 a year ago. Anfernee McLemore’s free throw shooting has dipped from .729 to .571, and Horace Spencer’s from .721 to .538.

Austin Wiley is shooting .581 with a team-high 31 attempts.

The players shooting well from the free throw line include Jared Harper (.857), Malik Dunbar (.857), Chuma Okeke (.750) and Samir Doughty, who has made all eight of his attempts.

Auburn returns to action against UNC Asheville Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.