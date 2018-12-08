“Dayton's gonna hit us in the mouth,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “They're physical, they're strong. They play great defense. Their defensive numbers are twice as good as last year's team.”

Dayton enters the matchup battle tested, with an NCAA pedigree and with a little chip on their shoulder after the Tigers’ 73-60 road win last year.

The Flyers, which have made the NCAA Tournament five of the last six years, are 5-3 on the season but that includes losses to No. 4 Virginia and Oklahoma in the Bahamas, and No. 22 Mississippi State at home.

Dayton, which holds a 4-1 series record against Auburn, is led by former Alabama coach Anthony Grant.

“They play at one of the slower paces in the country,” Pearl said, “so therefore, they'll score early if you're bad in transition. They're not afraid to run. But if you're back defensively, they're going to make you guard throughout the possession, and they're going to see who's going to break down first -- you or them.

“And because it'll be fewer possessions in the game, by future of fewer possessions, it'll be a closer game. By virtue of it being -- we haven't had a close game yet at home, free-throw shooting execution, valuing possessions will be more important this game that it has been so far in any of our other home games.”

Senior forward Josh Cunningham leads Dayton averaging 14.8 points per game. Sophomore guard Jalen Crutcher averages 13.5 points and 5.9 assists while junior guard Trey Landers averages 10.0 points and 7.0 rebounds. Freshman forward Obi Toppin comes off the bench to average 12.4 points.

“They’re not going to be at-all intimidated by us,” Pearl said. “They play hard, they play physically. They’re a much improved defensive team from a year ago. A lot of guys back from a year ago. It’s good. They’re a good opponent. We’re excited about it.”